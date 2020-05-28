Open Streets organizer Carlos Escobedo launches bid for Santa Maria 1st District council seat

When it comes to affordable housing, Escebedo said he will use the council seat to advocate for development projects that dedicate a significant portion of their work towards low-income housing.

He also said his position would focus on promoting local initiatives for family-friendly recreation and exercise activities, and strengthening public safety by supporting community police initiatives to fight crime.

"There's so many issues that we need to work on in the community, and I will be dealing with many more as a city council member," he said.