It appears one newcomer will join three incumbents on the Buellton City Council, if the unofficial results from Tuesday’s balloting remain unchanged.
Incumbents Ed Andrisek and Dave King will be returned to four-year seats on the council, with incumbent Art Mercado, as the third-highest vote getter, moving into what was a four-year seat but was changed to a two-year seat for this election only.
Andrew John Sanchez will take over the remaining two-year term of Foster Reif if results remain unchanged.
With mail-in ballots counted and all three precincts reporting, Andrisek is leading the pack seeking two four-year seats with 835 votes, or 29.9 percent, followed by King with 682 votes, or 24.4 percent, then Mercado with 672 votes, or 24.1 percent, and challenger Judith Dale with 582 votes, or 20.8 percent.
In the race for the two-year seat, Sanchez is leading with 476 votes, or 42.3 percent, followed by Robyn Albrecht Caplan with 358 votes, or 31.8 percent, and Elysia Lewis with 291 votes, or 25.8 percent.
Holly Sierra ran unopposed in her bid to be re-elected mayor but was still on the ballot. She’s garnered 1,031 votes for 95.5 percent, and 49 ballots, or 4.5 percent, had write-in votes.
This election marked an unprecedented situation for the city — the mayor’s and all four City Council seats coming up for election at the same time as a result of the switch to a directly elected mayor two years ago combined with the resignation of three council members last year.
Buellton residents previously elected three council members one election year and two members two years later, and the council chose which one would serve as mayor.
But in 2014, residents voted to directly elect a mayor every two years, starting in 2016, which changed the cycle to having the mayor and one council seat elected one year and the mayor and three council seats elected two years later.
To even out the positions on the ballot, the City Council decided the mayor and two council members would be elected every two years. The two elected with the most votes this year will serve four-year terms, and the one elected with the fewest number of votes this year will serve a two-year term.
But that solution was complicated when three council members resigned in 2017.
The council appointed members to replace the first two, but state law prohibits three appointments in a year, so the council chose to fill that two-year vacancy in the Nov. 6 election, thus setting the stage for all five seats to be up for election now.
The seats will be staggered in future elections.