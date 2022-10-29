Crime, homelessness, affordable housing and education are among the top priorities for four candidates seeking election to the Santa Maria City Council as representatives of two districts in the Nov. 8 General Election.
Incumbent Gloria Soto is being challenged by Steven Funkhauser for the District 3 seat.
Etta Waterfield, the current council member for District 4, has chosen not to seek re-election after two four-year terms and plans to retire elsewhere, leaving the door open for Carol Karamitsos or Maribel Aguilera-Hernandez to take her place.
District 3 consists of the southwest section of the city, bounded roughly by Broadway and the Orcutt Expressway, Stowell Road, Black Road and Union Valley Parkway, with a lot of notches, jags and stair-steps.
District 4 encompasses an area generally bounded by Highway 101, West Main Street, Broadway and the Orcutt Expressway and Santa Maria Way, with an eastern wing added along East Jones, East Main, Dressler Avenue, Panther Drive, the Santa Maria River and North Suey Road.
All four candidates have similar concerns regarding what needs to be addressed in the city but differ somewhat in how to achieve those goals.
Here’s a brief look at their positions.
DISTRICT 3
Steven Funkhouser
Support for law enforcement and making the community a safer place to live are among Steven Funkhouser’s top priorities if elected to the City Council, but he said he also strongly supports agriculture and small business.
A lifelong resident of Santa Maria and a small-business owner who serves on the boards of nonprofit organizations, Funkhouser wants to hire more police officers, which will reduce the stress they’re under and improve response times.
“Our police officers are overworked,” he said. “They’re doing the job of three people.”
But he said the Police Department is having trouble attracting new officers and retaining the ones it has hired because the officers “don’t feel supported by the city, they don’t feel supported by the community.”
An opponent of the “defund the police” movement, Funkhouser said he will work with the Santa Maria Police Officers Association to improve officers’ working conditions and pay.
He said increasing the size of the force will also help to reverse the rise he’s seen in crime rates, which he said the city has not done enough to address.
Funkhouser said he also wants to solve the homeless problem in the city by collaborating on a regional solution with Santa Barbara County.
He said he’s already working with 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino and 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson to come up with solutions that will benefit the city as well as unincorporated areas around it, like Orcutt.
But he said it’s important to help homeless people individually rather than trying to apply a one-size-fits-all solution, because in many cases it’s linked to mental health problems.
“There are a lot of different issues,” Funkhouser said. “It can’t be just a blanket ‘You’re homeless, this is what we’ll do with you.’”
Gloria Soto
Incumbent Gloria Soto has been a Santa Maria resident all 33 years of her life and currently serves as executive director of the nonprofit Future Leaders of America.
She said the most pressing problem facing the city is affordable housing, which she said can be solved “through political will” by adopting an inclusionary housing ordinance that requires all new residential developments to set aside a certain percentage of units for low-income families.
“I also believe we can do our part by expanding our rental voucher program,” Soto said.
She wants to create a housing trust fund with streamlined requirements to support low-income families trying to purchase a home by helping with a down payment.
“There are a variety of ways it could be applied,” she said. “It could be used for acquiring land for affordable housing.”
Soto said a housing trust fund could potentially help with the homeless issue by converting old motels and hotels into housing, a project that was proposed earlier this year but was shot down by a couple of council members.
“It really starts by seeing housing as a human right,” she said. “We should focus on the housing first, then the wraparound services. … But the best way is to prevent [homelessness] in the first place.”
She noted most Santa Maria residents live paycheck-to-paycheck and can’t afford an unexpected $1,000 expense, which puts them at risk of finding themselves homeless.
She said in talking to constituents, the first issue that comes up is their inability to afford to live.
“They’re talking about the cost of eggs,” she said, adding that todays’ college graduates won’t be able to buy a home because of the high cost of housing and interest rates.
As for addressing crime and gang violence, Soto wants to allocate 5% of the General Fund to invest in early childhood education, supporting child care and training child care workers.
“Studies have shown that investing in early childhood education can really decrease crime,” she said.
Soto said many of the city’s problems can be solved by “thinking boldly and taking innovative steps.”
DISTRICT 4
Maribel Aguilera-Hernandez
A resident of Santa Maria since she was 4 years old, Maribel Aguilera-Hernandez is now 44 and an attorney specializing in real estate law.
She sees public safety as the most pressing issue facing Santa Maria, but she also sees that tied in with mental health, drug abuse and a lack of housing, and all of it combined affects the quality of life in the city.
“The whole issue of my campaign and my vision is improving the quality of life for our residents,” Aguilera-Hernandez said. “There’s no reason we can’t be the safest city on the Central Coast. We have the technology, we have the money, we have the personnel.”
She said she wants to supplement the Police Department with mental health workers who can respond to incidents involving people in a mental health crisis, and she wants to work with Santa Barbara County to get mental health workers.
She also wants the city to work with county drug abuse prevention programs and with Good Samaritan Shelter to address homelessness.
“We really have to get to the core issue that’s causing [addiction and homelessness] and not just address the side effects,” she said, adding that must be done on a case-by-case basis.
“I think it’s inhumane to allow people to live on the street and not provide services for them,” she said.
Aguilera-Hernandez said police are no longer able to arrest people for minor offenses, like urinating in public, and property crimes valued at $900 or less are now misdemeanors.
So people who commit crimes are out on the street to continue committing them against businesses and individuals.
“We must find a way to address these crimes,” she said. “They affect quality of life. … We know the Police Department can’t do anything about them. So how do we use technology, how do we use the services we have available?”
She said if the city can make it safer to walk, ride bikes and ride public transit and develop centers where people can gather, it will attract bigger and more diverse companies that pay better wages, and thus quality of life improves.
Carol Karamitsos
A lifetime Santa Maria resident and a doctor of obstetrics and gynecology affiliated with a number of local medical service providers, Carol Karamitsos has also served as a trustee on the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District board and is currently its president.
After obtaining her degrees, she returned to Santa Maria to join her father’s ob-gyn practice, which she said gave her insight in the issues faced in running a small business.
She said that, plus serving on the school board and her experiences as a physician have given her the background necessary to understand and solve the problems Santa Maria and its citizens face.
She said she wants to help bridge the gap between the city and businesses, schools, health care providers and the housing, humanities and recreation and leisure communities.
She also wants to promote new regional higher education institutions
“My top three priorities [include] to preserve and enhance livability through development of the new General Plan, through articulation with other local agencies, such as local school boards, through connections with the business community and the local community organizations and through support of first responders and health care systems,” Karamitsos said.
A second goal is to enhance economic opportunities by helping existing businesses expand, attracting new sustainable businesses and increasing professional enterprises.
Her third priority is to focus on children and youth enrichment, safety and healthy living opportunities.
“I believe in setting direction that is aligned with the community’s values and needs,” she added.
Karamitsos pledged to be a nonpartisan official who leads through “respectful listening, thoughtful collaboration and careful study and analysis” of the issues facing the city.