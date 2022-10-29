Crime, homelessness, affordable housing and education are among the top priorities for four candidates seeking election to the Santa Maria City Council as representatives of two districts in the Nov. 8 General Election.

Incumbent Gloria Soto is being challenged by Steven Funkhauser for the District 3 seat.

Etta Waterfield, the current council member for District 4, has chosen not to seek re-election after two four-year terms and plans to retire elsewhere, leaving the door open for Carol Karamitsos or Maribel Aguilera-Hernandez to take her place.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

