While the stories and the stages of the approval were different there was a common concern in our Facebook comment section; how the new developments would impact parking in the existing neighborhoods and surrounding areas.
We reached out to the Santa Maria Planning Department and asked some questions about how on-site parking for potential housing developments are determined. Dana Eady, Planning Division Manager, answered these questions and provided some links that the public can review for more information.
Are there requirements for large housing complex developers to provide parking to tenants? Are those requirements determined by the projected number of units, bedrooms or individual tenants?
In the City of Santa Maria, all new residential developments are required to provide parking. This typically is two spaces per dwelling unit. Specifically, apartment developments are required to provide two spaces per unit (one covered and one uncovered space). Condominium developments require two covered parking spaces per unit plus one guest parking space for each two units. The parking spaces are to be provided on the project site.
The number of parking spaces for residential developments is determined by the number of units. For single family homes, the requirement is 2 spaces within a garage or carport.
How do neighborhood demographics, or the projected availability of street parking impact the requirements?
The City’s parking requirements are for each type of use, or housing type and number of units, and not by location or neighborhood demographics, with the exception of the Downtown area, which offers greater flexibility on parking. Decision makers, including the Planning Commission or City Council, typically consider the impacts of a project on the surrounding area, such as parking availability, when they provide review, deliberate, and make a decision on a project. However, on-street parking is not counted toward the requirement for parking spaces, and would be in addition to the required parking on the project site.
On-street parking is not counted towards the required number of parking spaces for projects. Parking is required to be provided on the project site.
What is the size of a space required?
Parking spaces within a garage or carport: 9.5’ x 20’. Single-car garages and carports with side walls: 11’ x 20’.
Are there ways that large housing complex developers can offset, or reduce the required number of parking spaces for their project?
Affordable housing projects that meet the criteria for development under Senate Bill 35 or that qualify for a density bonus through California’s Density Bonus Law may be eligible for a reduction in the required number of parking spaces. The reduction depends on how many units are offered as affordable and to what level of affordability, how close the property is to public transit, and other criteria specified under the law.
Do the parking requirements in the City of Santa Maria require additional parking spaces than are required by County of Santa Barbara or State of California law?
The parking requirements for projects in the City of Santa Maria are similar to other jurisdictions in Santa Barbara County. In the County, for example, single family homes are required to provide two spaces per unit which is the same requirement as the City of Santa Maria. Apartment projects in the County require a maximum of 2 spaces per unit for units that are larger than 3 bedrooms. Guest parking is also required in the County, similar to the City’s guest parking requirements for condominium projects.
When were the City rules and requirements instituted?
The majority of the parking requirements were established in the mid 1980s and have been updated throughout the years as needed. The most recent update to parking requirements was in December, 2018.
Are these parking requirements going to be up for review by the Planning Department soon?
No, however, City staff frequently monitors the parking requirements to confirm that all required parking is in compliance with California laws (for example the Density Bonus Law for affordable housing mentioned above). Any amendments to the Municipal Code regarding parking requirements are required to be approved by the Santa Maria City Council.
Are there specific sections of the Municipal Code that the public can find more detailed information or direct readers to in our story?
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213