In the last month we have covered the Santa Maria Planning Commission's review of large housing complex developments in the city. One was about initial plans for the 86-unit Avante Apartments, located on a 4-acre lot at the southwest corner of Blosser Road and Carmen Lane, and another after the Planning Commission gave its approval to the conditional-use permit for the Park Edge Apartments on Santa Maria Way.  

While the stories and the stages of the approval were different there was a common concern in our Facebook comment section; how the new developments would impact parking in the existing neighborhoods and surrounding areas.

We reached out to the Santa Maria Planning Department and asked some questions about how on-site parking for potential housing developments are determined. Dana Eady, Planning Division Manager, answered these questions and provided some links that the public can review for more information. 

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

