A project to increase the number of safety valves along a currently unused oil pipeline from the Gaviota Coast to Kern County to meet a state law mandate was denied Wednesday on a split vote of the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission.

Commissioners voted 3-2 to uphold three appeals of the zoning administrator’s approval of the Pacific Pipeline Co.’s application to install five new check valves and 11 new motor-operated valves on the connected pipelines designated 901 and 903.

The vote came as part of a hearing that was continued from the March 1 meeting and was trailed to the end of Wednesday’s meeting to give the staff time to develop findings for denial, as directed by the commission majority.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

