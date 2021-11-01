Officials with the Santa Maria Cemetery District stated Tuesday that claims about the shortening of visiting hours at the cemetery are false, after over 600 residents signed a local petition demanding that hours don't change.
Cemetery Manager Ron Jacobs said Tuesday that the petition, which claims Jacobs is planning to close the cemetery on weekends and limit weekday hours, is inaccurate. Only the cemetery board of trustees has the power to make changes to hours, and no such discussion is on the agenda for the board's Nov. 8 meeting, he said.
"Unfortunately, as is prevalent in today's environment, a considerable amount of the information being circulated is inaccurate," Jacobs said.
However, he noted there have been conversations about cemetery hours due to reports of inappropriate activity on the grounds such as drinking alcohol and setting up tables and tents that block other gravesites.
He encouraged community members to remain respectful of those who are mourning their loved ones at the cemetery.
"The cemetery acknowledges that there has been some discussion regarding operating hours, but this was in response to complaints received from community members who were commenting on the amount of inappropriate activity happening at the cemetery when the staff is not present," Jacobs said.
The petition, which gained traction over the weekend, was created Friday on Change.org by resident Fernando Orozco. Information on the petition asserts that some community members will not have as many opportunities to visit their loved ones' gravesites if hours are limited.
"This isn’t right because we pay for that spot for our loved one and this is a public cemetery, not a private one," Orozco said on the petition, adding that the cemetery district board of trustees should restrict any potential changes to the schedule.
Orozco did not comment on Jacobs' assertion that he cannot limit hours himself.
Several residents shared their own concerns, with some saying they only have time to visit loved ones' gravesites in the evening after work or on the weekends.
"I visit my father every weekend and some evenings; it gives me peace of mind and strength to move forward," one resident said in a comment on the petition.
The cemetery is currently open to visitors seven days a week, with the gates open from dawn until dusk, according to the cemetery district website.
As occurs every year, due to daylight saving time, the cemetery will close earlier than in recent months once clocks are set back an hour on Nov. 7, Jacobs added.