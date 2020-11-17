Office workers, college students driving Santa Barbara County’s COVID surge

“Why is it that we haven’t had those kinds of partnerships with clerical and management?” asked 4th District Supervisor Peter Adam, who is a grower himself.

Do-Reynoso said the department had conducted outreach to all sectors and will be looping back through them all again, but she noted that a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report said it is better for office workers to telecommute.

“I think what we’re seeing in our contact investigation is that as people return to work, they are quite comfortable with their colleagues and some may … identify their colleagues as a stable cohort and take off their mask and not maintain the physical distance required, as well as not being diligent in washing hands and disinfecting their work environment,” she said.

College and university students were a close second with 16.5% of the Week 45 cases, even though that sector has been the county’s second-lowest source of cases for the entire pandemic at 6.1%, according to the graph.

The graph also showed those under age 18 accounting for 15.5% of the week’s cases and 13.5% for the entire pandemic, and Do-Reynoso said the majority of those are teenagers, not small children.

The retired and unemployed made up 14.4% of the Week 45 cases and 16.4% for the full pandemic.

Do-Reynoso said the retired and unemployed have more discretionary time on their hands, and public health workers need to make sure they are getting the word about how to prevent the spread of the virus.

One of the sectors accounting for a low percentage of cases for both periods was that of restaurant, bar and food preparation workers, who made up 6.5% of cases since the start of the pandemic and just 2.6% for Week 45.