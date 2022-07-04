The federal Nuclear Regulatory Commission plans to meet with the public in late July to discuss a report on post-shutdown decommissioning activities Pacific Gas and Electric Co. plans to undertake at Diablo Canyon Power Plant.
NRC staff will receive public comments from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 21, in the San Luis Obispo County Government Center, 1055 Monterey St. in San Luis Obispo, but the meeting will also be accessible through teleconferencing and via webinar.
Pacific Gas and Electric Co.’s Post-Shutdown Decommissioning Activities Report was submitted in December 2019 and amended in October 2021, said Dave McIntyre, NRC public affairs officer.
“[The report] includes PG&E’s site-specific decommissioning cost estimate and its irradiated fuel management plan,” McIntyre explained.
More specifically, the report provides an overview of PG&E’s planned activities, the schedule for those activities, projected costs and the environmental impacts for decommissioning activities on Diablo Canyon units 1 and 2.
The NRC said the “comment-gathering” meeting “is for NRC staff to meet directly with individuals to receive comments from participants on specific NRC decisions and actions to ensure that NRC staff understands their views and concerns.”
McIntyre added the meeting has been rescheduled many times internally and once externally because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Currently, PG&E remains on the path to the shutdown of Unit 1 by November 2024 and Unit 2 by August 2025, and the Post-Shutdown Decommissioning Activities Report addresses the company’s plans if shutdown is carried out.
But the company is also working on an application for federal funds through the Civil Nuclear Credit Program that’s aimed at keeping struggling nuclear power plants operating.
If PG&E applies for the grant funding and receives approval, it’s unclear how long the plant would continue to operate and how that would affect the decommissioning plans.
PG&E’s plan
Three general methods are used to decommission nuclear reactors after they are shut down — DECON, SAFSTOR and ENTOMB — and PG&E has selected DECON as its decommissioning process, if shutdown takes place as currently planned, because it is the most cost-effective.
The SAFSTOR method calls for the plant to be defueled after shutdown, then the facility “placed in a safe, stable condition and maintained in that state.”
At the end of the safe storage period, the plant would be dismantled and decontaminated to a level allowing the license to be terminated.
The ENTOMB method involves encasing radioactively contaminated systems, structures and components in a “structurally long-lived substance, such as concrete.”
The entombed structure is maintained and monitored until the radioactivity it contains has decayed to a level that allows termination of the license.
Under the DECON method, shortly after shutdown of all systems, structures and components that contain radioactive contaminants are immediately removed or decontaminated to a level that permits termination of the license.
Some decommissioning activities would be conducted on Unit 1 after it shuts down, but the majority of the work would occur after Unit 2 is shut down, and PG&E is targeting the license termination for 13 years after that.
Once spent nuclear fuel is transferred to the Department of Energy for storage at a permanent offsite repository, Diablo Canyon’s independent spent fuel storage installation would be decommissioned and the site restored, including biological monitoring, within the next nine years.
PG&E has chosen to use chemical decontamination of the reactor coolant piping, pressurizer, chemical volume and control system, and residual heat removal system to reduce worker exposure during the decommissioning work.
Cost and impacts
PG&E did not rely on a generic nuclear industry decommissioning unit cost factor methodology to come up with an estimate of how much it will cost to decommission Diablo Canyon.
Instead, the utility used a dedicated team of nuclear, decommissioning and Diablo Canyon Power Plant experts to form a detailed decommissioning plan, schedule and associated cost estimate.
The total estimated cost, in 2019 dollars, is placed at a little more than $5.14 billion.
License termination costs alone are estimated at nearly $3.16 billion, and spent fuel management is expected to cost almost $1.25 billion.
Site restoration is estimated to cost more than $738 million, according to the summary supplied with the report.
A historical site assessment, which analyzed the area from the start of operations until it was conducted in 2018, indicated such potential nonradiological contamination as petroleum hydrocarbons, asbestos and lead paint as well as potential radioactive contamination.
The report said those may warrant additional site analysis after the plant is shut down, but it is assumed soil remediation will be necessary.
Groundwater remediation is not expected because monitoring of the well used for drinking water at the site has not identified any tritium contamination.
Except for improvements to the Pismo Beach Rail Yard, which PG&E owns about nine miles from the Diablo Canyon security gate, the environmental impacts of all the decommissioning activities “are small to moderate and are bounded by the impacts addressed by previously issued [National Environmental Policy Act] reviews,” the report summary says.
The Pismo Beach Rail Yard was constructed by PG&E in the 1970s to support construction of the power plant, and it is currently used by the utility as a staging yard with shared use of the buildings and parking lot.
But the company plans to modify the yard to allow waste material containers to be transferred to gondola cars.