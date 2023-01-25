Pacific Gas and Electric Co.’s request that the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission renew its review of the Diablo Canyon Power Plant license renewal application was denied Tuesday by the NRC technical staff.
Paula Gerfen, senior vice president for generation and chief nuclear officer for PG&E, was notified of the rejection in a letter from Lauren Gibson, chief of the NRC’s License Renewal Projects Branch.
The decision was hailed by three groups opposed to extending the operating licenses who in a petition to the NRC claimed renewing the review would be unlawful.
Santa Maria Times reached out to PG&E for comment early Wednesday but had not received a response by the time this article was posted.
In her letter to Gerfen, Gibson pointed out NRC regulations require licensees to provide sufficient information to support requests and noted PG&E’s request, sent in October 2022, stated additional information would be required.
“After review of your request that the NRC resume the review of the withdrawn application, the NRC staff has determined that resuming this review would not be consistent with our regulations or the Principles of Good Regulation and that there is no compelling precedent to support your request to resume the review of your withdrawn application,” Gibson wrote.
“Resuming the review of the withdrawn application also would be inconsistent with the Efficiency Principle of Good Regulation,” the letter said. “The staff’s substantive review cannot be conducted efficiently until you submit the additional information you identify in your October 31, 2022, letter, which you state you will provide no later than the end of the calendar year 2023.”
Gibson also said PG&E requested the NRC resume the review without providing a new opportunity for a hearing.
“The NRC values public participation and strives to make the process for public participation transparent and reliable,” she wrote.
Gibson noted the decision doesn’t preclude PG&E from resubmitting its license application with new information.
Diane Curran, an attorney for San Luis Obispo Mothers for Peace, one of the groups that told the NRC resuming the review of the license renewal application would be illegal, said PG&E doesn’t have any legal options for keeping Diablo Canyon’s reactors operating after the licenses expire.
Curran said the NRC staff’s decision is “a correct and faithful application of NRC regulations and policy for fair, efficient and transparent decision-making” and said it’s reasonable to expect the NRC to also reject PG&E’s request for exemption from the timely submission rule.
“The NRC has no authority to grant an exemption that would extend the license terms past their 40-year limit, other than to renew those licenses,” she said. “And the renewal process is likely to take years.”
PG&E submitted its application to renew the operating licenses for the Unit 1 and Unit 2 reactors in November 2009, which was more than five years before the licenses were due to expire on Nov. 2, 2024, and Aug. 26, 2025, respectively.
In 2011, PG&E asked the NRC to delay a decision on the license renewal, then in 2016 asked that the review be suspended.
In March 2018, the company asked to withdraw the application because the continued baseload operation of the two reactors would not be needed to meet California’s projected energy demands, and the NRC granted the request the following month.
But in early 2022, Gov. Gavin Newsom decided Diablo Canyon is needed to fill in gaps in power generation as the state shifts to all renewable energy sources.
His administration petitioned the U.S. Department of Energy to rewrite the rules on the federal bailout plan for nuclear plants in danger of closing to allow Diablo Canyon to qualify.
PG&E, which had been planning for decommissioning Diablo Canyon, also began planning to keep it open, applied for the federal funds and asked the NRC to resume its review of the relicensing application it had pulled.