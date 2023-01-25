Pacific Gas and Electric Co.’s request that the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission renew its review of the Diablo Canyon Power Plant license renewal application was denied Tuesday by the NRC technical staff.

Paula Gerfen, senior vice president for generation and chief nuclear officer for PG&E, was notified of the rejection in a letter from Lauren Gibson, chief of the NRC’s License Renewal Projects Branch.

The decision was hailed by three groups opposed to extending the operating licenses who in a petition to the NRC claimed renewing the review would be unlawful.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

