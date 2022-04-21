Nuclear Regulatory Commission staff will hold an in-person public meeting May 4 in San Luis Obispo to present the agency’s proposed regulations for nuclear power plants moving from operating status to decommissioning.
The meeting will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Board of Supervisors Chambers of the San Luis Obispo County Government Center at 1055 Monterey St. and will include time for the public to ask questions.
The proposed rule was published March 3, and public comments are being accepted through May 17, an NRC spokesman said.
NRC staff will not take formal comments at the meeting but will present the proposed amendments and point out specific areas of interest the public could consider addressing in comments about the proposed regulations, the spokesman said.
Current NRC regulations set safety requirements for operating commercial nuclear power plants.
But the regulations don’t have separate requirements for what the spokesman said are “significantly lower safety hazards” associated with a permanently shut-down and defueled reactor undergoing decommissioning.
The proposed rule would implement specific regulatory requirements for various phases of the decommissioning process.
Those unable to attend in person can participate over Microsoft Teams. Instructions for virtual participation are available at www.nrc.gov/pmns/mtg?do=details&Code=20220334.
Details of the proposed rule are available at www.nrc.gov.