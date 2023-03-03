U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission has granted a “timely renewal” exemption to Pacific Gas and Electric Co., allowing the company to continue operating Diablo Canyon Power Plant while the commission reviews the new license renewal application for the plant.

The exemption keeps alive the state’s and utility’s efforts to extend the operation of the plant for up to 20 years, rather than shutting down Units 1 and Unit 2 when their operating licenses expire Nov. 2, 2024, and Aug. 26, 2025, respectively.

“We are pleased the NRC approved our exemption request,” said Paula Gerfen, senior vice president and chief nuclear officer for PG&E.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

