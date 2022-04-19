Measure A distributions in the 2022-23 fiscal year are expected to total $9.1 million, of which $4.3 million is earmarked for northern Santa Barbara County, according to a report delivered to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
But as a result of redistricting, funds to be spent in the 3rd Supervisorial District will drop 15.8%, while the allocations for the 2nd District will rise 7.8% and for the 1st District will increase by 8%, the report said.
Measure A, approved by voters in 2008, added a half cent to the sales tax to be spent specifically on transportation projects.
The board voted 4-0, with 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson absent, to approve the five-year spending plan for funds from Measure A and other federal, state and local sources at Tuesday’s meeting.
Of the $9.1 million, a total of $6 million is budgeted for operations, which includes maintenance work on 1,652 lane miles of road, more than 100 bridges, 4,000 drainage structures, 9,000 street trees, 14,000 traffic signs, miles of sidewalks, traffic signals and other transportation infrastructure, according to a report from the Public Works Department.
The North County allocation includes $400,000 earmarked by ordinance to alternative transportation projects and $3 million being spent, by board policy, on operations, with the remaining $900,000 spent on lane miles maintenance.
To compensate for the redistricting that reduced the 3rd District population by 23,000 and increased the district’s lane miles by 3, the board approved changing the way the funds are spent from 50% for population and 50% for lane miles to 25% for population and 75% for lane miles.
Santa Barbara County Public Works Transportation Division is dealing with a $294 million backlog of deferred maintenance, with $134.2 million of that in pavement alone, according to the report.
Another $54.2 million of the backlog is for bridges, $51.1 million is for drainage systems, $46.2 million is for hardscape and urban forests and $9.1 is attributed to traffic issues.
However, that $134.2 million pavement backlog is down 7% from last year and represents a 2-point increase in the Pavement Condition Index the department uses for evaluating the average condition of roadways countywide.
First District Supervisor Das Williams congratulated the department on making the improvements in the PCI.
“It looks like in the past 12 years or so, on good years we hold steady, and on bad years we fall,” Williams said, referring to a graph of the PCI since 2010. “And so turning that around and even outperforming [Public Works Director] Scott [McGolpin’s] prediction of 1 PCI point and gaining nearly 2, that’s an accomplishment.
“And of course we would like to have the opposite take place — on bad years we hold steady and on good years we improve,” he added.