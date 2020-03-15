Northern Branch Jail, cannabis issues face Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday

Allocating additional funds for the Northern Branch Jail construction and a trio of cannabis-related issues will be considered by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors when it meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday in Santa Maria.
Cannabis issues on the agenda could draw a large crowd as it has in the past, but because of an order issued last week by the county public health officer, the board will adhere to “social distancing” procedures that will keep supervisors and members of the staff and public separated by six feet.
That could limit the number of people who can fit inside the Board Hearing Room as well as the number who can overflow into the lobby, where video monitors are set up.
Citizens can watch the meeting via livestreaming but can only interact with the board in-person or via a video link from the Board Hearing Room in Santa Barbara.
Due to a variety of factors, including that the firm contracted to provide architectural, engineering and design services for the Northern Branch Jail construction has gone out of business, the project has been delayed.
That has led to cost overruns that are expected to boost the initial jail cost from the original $110.8 million estimate to as high as $121 million, which the county hopes to recover from the now-defunct company or its insurance.
In the meantime, to cover the immediate costs, supervisors are being asked to allocate $5 million from the jail operating fund, which is expected to have a balance of $16 million at the end of the fiscal year.
Supervisors are expected to receive a report on cannabis tax receipts, land use permit and business license activity, state licenses and enforcement activity for the second quarter of the 2019-20 fiscal year.
As part of the report, the board will be asked to authorize a memorandum of understanding with the California Department of Food and Agriculture to participate in a pilot program to allow access to the state’s track-and-trace program for 250 cannabis licensees within the county.
The board also is expected to hear a report on the implementation of the revised system of allocating a limited number of cannabis retail storefront licenses.
And in a final cannabis-related hearing, the board will consider two appeals filed over the Planning Commission’s approval of Busy Bee’s Organics’ cannabis cultivation project west of Buellton.
One of the appeals was filed by Busy Bee’s Organics and the other was filed by the Santa Barbara County Coalition for Responsible Cannabis.
Staff is recommending the board deny both appeals and give approval to the project as OK’d by the Planning Commission.