The city of Santa Maria, county of Santa Barbara and the Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County are partnering to offer down payment assistance loans to North County homebuyers for the first time in over a decade.
The Workforce Homebuyer Down Payment Assistance Loan Program helps local low-income households purchase their first home in Santa Barbara County. Qualifying households cannot have owned a home within the last three years.
Current income limits for the program are based on the 2021 California Department of Housing and Community Development guidelines, and will be updated once the department releases its 2022 data. Under the 2021 guidelines, a family of four is considered low-income below a combined income of $100,050.
Those who have been affected by the Thomas fire or Montecito mudflow may qualify for the program if they fit the requirements as a moderate-income family — $108,100 for a family of four.
The program provides a 30-year deferred down payment loan of 20% of the home purchase price, up to $100,000. Funding comes from CalHome and the Permanent Local Housing Allocation Program, and state grants awarded to the Housing Trust Fund by California Department of Housing and Community Development, Santa Barbara County and Santa Maria.
On top of that, Santa Maria, in collaboration with the county, is using Permanent Local Housing Allocation Program funds to provide additional closing cost support of up to $5,000 for eligible borrowers. The amount may be subject to change based on available funding, and excludes homes purchased in Lompoc and Santa Barbara city-proper.
The Housing Trust Fund is a nonprofit financing agency whose mission is to raise financial resources to expand workforce and affordable housing opportunities for the residents and workers of the county.
For more information about the Housing Trust Fund and the Workforce Homebuyers Down Payment Loan Program, contact Yevette Lounsbury, homebuyer loan administrator at 805-845-3585 or via email at ylounsbury@sbhoustingtrust.org.
For additional information, visit www.sbhousingtrust.org/workforce-homebuyer-program.