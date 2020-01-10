Nonprofit professional Osvaldo Sotelo to announce candidacy for Santa Maria's 1st District council seat

Nonprofit organization professional Osvaldo Sotelo will announce Monday his candidacy for Santa Maria City Council's 1st District seat.

Sotelo will make his official announcement at noon at Oakley Park.

In a Friday news release, Sotelo said he aims to address local housing issues, create better paying jobs for the community and strengthen youth programs and services.

Sotelo is a lifelong Santa Maria resident who currently works as the North County youth services coordinator for Goodwill Industries of Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties.

The 2020 council elections — which will be held Nov. 3 — will be the second city elections based on the new district system and the first for the 1st District, which encompasses the northwest quadrant of the city.

No incumbent council member is eligible for the 1st District seat under the new system, which requires council members to live within the district they represent.

No one has yet declared candidacy for the 2nd District, the other seat up for election this year.

The position of mayor, who serves on the council and is elected at-large, is also up for election in November.

As of Friday, incumbent Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino remains the only person to have filed a candidate intention statement for the race.