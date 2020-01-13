Nonprofit professional Osvaldo Sotelo launches campaign for Santa Maria's 1st District council seat

Nonprofit professional Osvaldo Sotelo on Monday threw his hat into the ring for Santa Maria’s 1st District council seat, calling for expanding job opportunities and local laws to promote the development of affordable housing and protection for renters.

Standing beside supporters during a press event at Oakley Park, Sotelo said his lived experience as the son of farmworkers has helped him understand the issues that matter to families living in District 1, which encompasses the northwest quadrant of the city.

“I believe that our experiences influence the values we develop as adults,” said Sotelo, who works as a youth services coordinator for Goodwill Industries of Ventura and Santa Barbara counties. “Like so many others, my parents immigrated to this country to pursue the ultimate American dream.”

“From my parent’s example, I learned not to shy away from hard work,” he said. “When I was young, my parents had to share housing with close relatives in order to make ends meet. I lived in crowded spaces like other residents here in District 1.”

The 28-year-old candidate said he would work to strengthen tenant protections and campaign for the implementation of an inclusionary housing ordinance to expand affordable housing.