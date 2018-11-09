The first updated ballot count released since Election Day showed no substantive changes in the winners of northern Santa Barbara County races and ballot measure results.
Percentages of the vote most candidates received varied only by a few points in the report released Friday by the Santa Barbara County Elections Office, although the number of registered voters who went to the polls rose by 5 percent as more mail-in and provisional ballots were counted.
According to the latest count, 101,501 of the county’s 217,417 registered voters, or nearly 47.7 percent, cast ballots in the Nov. 6 General Election.
Even though the updated count caused the two leading candidates in a Solvang City Council race to swap places, it made no difference in who was elected to a seat.
After the initial election night count, Robert Clarke with 725 votes was leading Niels “Chris” Djernaes with 715 votes, or by 24.4 to 24.1 percent in the Solvang council race.
But the updated total showed Djernaes with 825 votes, or 24.1 percent, to Clarke’s 821, or 24.0 percent. But since they were running for two four-year seats, both remain winners.
Incumbent Joan Laird Jamieson remained in third with 692 votes, or 20.2 percent.
Among the closer races, Gloria Soto held onto her lead in the race for Santa Maria City Council District 3 with 1,134 votes for 47.3 percent over Councilman Michael W. Moats with 1,092 votes for 45.5 percent.
In the Lompoc mayor’s race, Jenelle Osborne stretched her lead slightly, adding about 300 votes to total 3,238, or 51.1 percent, compared to about 200 picked up by James Mosby for a total of 3,045 votes, or 48.0 percent.
Measure Y2018, the $75 million bond issue for Allan Hancock Joint Community College District, picked up a few percentage points in the update, but it was still way below what it needed for victory.
The measure to replace outdated, deteriorating buildings totalled 21,523 “no” votes for 54.8 percent compared to 17,779 “yes” votes for 45.2 percent. It needed 55 percent “yes” votes to pass.
Lompoc Unified School District also picked up a few percentage points for Measure E2018, a $79 million bond issue to improve its schools, but it still wasn’t enough to hit the magic 55 percent.
A total of 5,118 “no” votes were cast for 50.9 percent, while “yes” votes totaled 4,946 for 49.2 percent.
Buellton Union School District actually lost a fraction of a percentage point for its Measure A2018, which would have assessed a $99-a-year tax on each parcel to improve the educational program at its two schools.
The update pushed it even farther from the 66.6 percent approval necessary, with “yes” votes totaling 1,041 for 60.2 percent and “no” votes coming to 687 for 39.8 percent.