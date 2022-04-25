After more than 20 years of wishing and dreaming, 10 years of battling neighbors, half a dozen years of riding at an improvised and illegal park and five years of planning, skaterboarders in Nipomo are finally getting a skate park.
San Luis Obispo County Parks will hold a groundbreaking ceremony at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 14, to launch construction of the skate park — after many of the young skaters who pushed for the park have gone off to college and even grown up, gotten married and had their own kids.
“I’m excited! I am so excited!” exclaimed Supervisor Lynn Compton, whose 4th District encompasses Nipomo Community Park, where the facility will be built. “It’s taken forever!”
Compton said she’s extended an invitation for skaters, who began pushing for the park and raising money for it back as middle schoolers in 2016, to attend the groundbreaking.
“Most of them have graduated and are in college now,” she said. “So many kids have grown up without this beautiful facility.”
The 10,000-square-foot park will be built adjacent to West Tefft Street just northeast of the Nipomo Community Library. As a size comparison, the Grover Beach Skate Park encompasses about 3,200 square feet.
Construction is scheduled to start in mid-May and expected to be finished by fall.
“As soon as it’s completed, we plan to open [the skate park],” said Shaun Cooper, senior park planner for the San Luis Obispo County Parks.
Designed by the San Diego firm Stantec, the park will have three quarter-pipes, one with a window, as well as two bowls, two grind ledges, a hubba ledge, a stacked ledge, hand rails, steps, a flat bar and banks.
Amenities will also include a picnic area with picnic tables, prefabricated restrooms and its own parking lot.
Compton said she was elected 4th District supervisor in 2014, and planning on the skate park started about two years after that.
“What we were looking to do was [provide] something for kids in the park,” she said, adding there really was nothing for youth to do in the park if they didn’t play baseball or other organized sports.
“Things kind of got derailed a little bit by COVID, and doing anything through the county takes a lot time — getting competitive bids,” Compton continued. “We had to move a gas line, and everything got more expensive. … So we had to scramble to come up with more funds."
Bids for the project came in about $1.5 million over the engineer’s estimate, so County Parks had to make up the shortfall by getting a loan from the County General Fund, which will be paid back by park facility fees, Cooper said.
But he added County Parks has also applied for two grants through Proposition 68, the Parks and Water Bond of 2018, and hopes to use that money — if one or both of the grants are approved — to repay the loan.
The cost of just the skate park alone is about $2.9 million, but the total project cost is just under $3.26 million, which includes design, engineering, construction management and other administrative costs as well as creating a new West Tefft Street entrance to the park.
The new entrance will be constructed where Orchard Road intersects West Tefft Street, with the road coming in on the northeast side of the library and alongside the parking lot for the skate park.
Long, strange trip
While planning on the park may have started in 2016, the demand for the park goes back far beyond that to the late 1990s, when Nipomo skateboarders were complaining they had no place to ride and were always getting kicked out of school grounds and shopping centers.
The county began working on the Nipomo Community Park Master Plan that could include a skate park around 2002.
But in 2003, Grover Beach couple Kevin and Jennifer Rucks offered to donate a 15,000-square-foot portable, professional-caliber skate park valued at $250,000 to the community of Nipomo.
Apparently, the portable park was moved to Nipomo, but no one is sure what happened to it.
After the former Nipomo Recreation Center of South Frontage Road was destroyed in a 2008 arson fire, skateboarders took over the concrete foundation that remained on the property and built their own makeshift skate park.
Skaters continued to use the site until being evicted in 2020 after the county approved a shopping center for that location.
Meanwhile, the county moved forward on the park master plan, which devolved into a battle among neighbors who opposed any additional development in the park, including a community center and the skate park they said would bring an increase in crime.
“There are some people opposed to [the skate park],” Compton admitted. “They felt like graffiti comes with the kids.”
A final park master plan wasn’t approved until 2012, but it did include the skate park, although finding the money to pay for it was a problem.
Compton said Mesa Middle School teacher Tom Slater helped students organize a push for construction and started raising funds to help pay for it in 2016.
Then, the students gathered to provide input on the skate park during design workshops organized in 2017.
"Hopefully, we'll get a lot of those kids who were involved at the groundbreaking," Compton said.