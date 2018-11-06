It appears two newcomers will join two incumbents on the Buellton City Council, if the early returns from Tuesday’s balloting remain consistent as results come in.
Based on the early results, newcomer Judith Dale will join incumbent Ed Andrisek in four-year seats on the council, with either incumbents Dave King or Art Mercado moving into a two-year seat as the third-highest vote getter.
Andrew John Sanchez will take over the remaining two-year term of Foster Reif if he continues leading the other two candidates.
With mail-in ballots counted but no precincts reporting, Andrisek is leading the pack seeking two four-year seats with 474 votes, or 28.3 percent, followed by Dale with 402 votes, or 24 percent, then King and Mercado tied with 393 votes, or 23.4 percent.
If one pulls ahead, either Mercado or King will take over a two-year term that was previously a four-year seat but was reduced for this election only.
In the race for the two-year seat, Sanchez is leading with 277 votes, or 41.4 percent, followed by Robyn Albrecht Caplan with 212 votes, or 31.7 percent, and Elysia Lewis with 179 votes, or 26.8 percent.
Holly Sierra ran unopposed in her bid to be re-elected mayor but was still on the ballot. She’s garnered 631 votes for 96 percent, and 26 ballots, or 4 percent, have had write-ins.
This election marked an unprecedented situation for the city — the mayor’s and all four City Council seats coming up for election at the same time as a result of the switch to a directly elected mayor two years ago combined with the resignation of three council members last year.
Buellton residents previously elected three council members one election year and two members two years later, and the council chose which one would serve as mayor.
But in 2014, residents voted to directly elect a mayor every two years, starting in 2016, which changed the cycle to having the mayor and one council seat elected one year and the mayor and three council seats elected two years later.
But that solution was complicated when three council members resigned in 2017.
The council appointed members to replace the first two, but state law prohibits three appointments in a year, so the council chose to fill that two-year vacancy in the Nov. 6 election, thus setting the stage for all five seats to be up for election now. The seats will be staggered in future elections.