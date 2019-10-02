A new voting system will be in place for Santa Barbara County by the March 3, 2020 primary, but most of the county’s 220,000 registered voters won’t see a big change from the ballots used by the Elections Division for the past 20 years.
Voters who go to their local precinct on Election Day will still mark a paper ballot and drop it in the ballot box. Citizens who vote by mail — about 150,000 in this county — will still mark and return paper ballots.
But those with disabilities, military personnel and citizens who are overseas will find a voting system that represents a big improvement over the accessible system in use since 2006.
In addition, those who closely watch the returns on election night should see preliminary results posted much faster than in recent years, election officials said.
The new system is necessary to meet requirements of both the federal Elections Assistance Commission and the California Secretary of State’s Office of Voting Systems Technology Assessment, according to a report by Renee Bischof, chief deputy registrar of voters.
The County Board of Supervisors authorized the purchase of the new voting system equipment and software plus support and training for an amount not to exceed $1.6 million.
“We’ve been waiting years [for this],” said Joseph Holland, clerk, recorder, assessor and registrar of voters. “Our current system is 20 years old.”
Holland said the number of vendors with systems certified by the state is limited.
“We only had two to choose from,” he said. “I think we picked the best one. It’s the same system used in San Luis Obispo, Ventura and Kern counties.”
Dominion Voting System’s Democracy Suite includes software that will manage the creation of the election, design the ballots, tally the votes, report the results and review, adjudicate, test and audit the ballots, Bischof said in her report.
The suite includes the ImageCast Remote, an accessible vote-by-mail application that will provide voters who are overseas, military personnel or those who have disabilities with a secure method to receive, mark, print and return ballots to elections officials.
Included in the package are 130 of the ImageCast X, a fully accessible machine that will allow voters with disabilities to go to the polls and use a touch screen or audio interface to mark, review, and edit their votes.
It also will generate a printed ballot with the voter’s selections once the ballot has been cast.
“It does not tabulate anything at the polling place,” Holland explained. “It prints out a paper that shows what was voted on. It has a QR code on it, and [voters] drop it into the box.
“It’s all paper-based, so if anybody were to question how it was counted, there would be a record of it.”
The ImageCast Central software will allow the Elections Division to use off-the-shelf digital scanners for high-speed ballot tabulation — about five times as fast as the current system, which Holland characterized as “extremely clunky.”
That will be an advantage in counting the approximately 30,000 vote-by-mail ballots that are dropped off on Election Day.
The initial cost of the system will be $769,157, which will be covered by state and federal grants, with an $80,200 annual software license and hardware maintenance cost kicking in the second year, with the potential to rise 3% per year through Dec. 31, 2028.
“There is some additional cost, but we are expecting to see some savings because we’ll need fewer people to actually run the ballots through,” Holland said.