A new monthly report summarizing operations and data and comparing them to the same month the previous year has been unveiled by Santa Barbara County Division of Animal Services.

The first report focuses on October and is designed to give the community a better understanding of changes in animal intakes, adoptions, foster care, transfers to partnering agencies and animal control officer calls from year to year, an Animal Services spokeswoman said.

For example, the October report shows 149 cats and 212 dogs were taken in by the shelters in 2021, while 193 cats and 187 dogs were taken in at the shelters in 2022.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

