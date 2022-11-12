A new monthly report summarizing operations and data and comparing them to the same month the previous year has been unveiled by Santa Barbara County Division of Animal Services.
The first report focuses on October and is designed to give the community a better understanding of changes in animal intakes, adoptions, foster care, transfers to partnering agencies and animal control officer calls from year to year, an Animal Services spokeswoman said.
For example, the October report shows 149 cats and 212 dogs were taken in by the shelters in 2021, while 193 cats and 187 dogs were taken in at the shelters in 2022.
Those numbers are further broken down by the source, such as stray, owner surrender, transfer, returned, confiscated, born, community and disaster.
In addition to dogs and cats, numbers are provided for horses, rabbits and “other” animals.
The report also provides numbers on the disposition of those animals, from adopted, owner redeemed and transferred to relocated, died and euthanized.
Reports will be released monthly on the Animal Services website and can be received by subscription.
The reports will be accompanied by a summary of activities from new Animal Services Director Sarah Aguilar, the spokeswoman said.
The director’s summary explains some of the statistics and includes information that numbers alone can’t provide.
Beginning building upgrades at the Santa Maria site as well as vaccine and microchip clinics in Santa Maria and Lompoc are included in the October director’s summary.
“Construction that began at our Santa Maria shelter in mid-October created an opportunity for our community to demonstrate just how much they care about the homeless pets across the county,” Aguilar said.
“So far in 2022, volunteers have donated over 1,000 hours more than last year and Animal Services has placed over 250% more pets into foster homes,” she said.
The summary also noted the pet pantry, held in conjunction with partner organizations across the county, served more than 100 families in three locations in October.
Future director’s summaries will include information on upcoming projects, including an interactive lost and found map and expanded service hours, the spokeswoman said.
For volunteer opportunities and information about fostering or adopting, visit