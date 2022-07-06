The City of Santa Maria will have to make a substantial investment in its wastewater treatment plant to conform with new discharge requirements. The project will take nearly a decade to complete and early estimates put the price tag around $200 million.
Last November, the Central Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board notified the city that it would need to enroll its wastewater treatment plant under the board’s general permit, which has stricter discharge requirements than the city’s current individual permit. With the application due Aug. 5, the city has already budgeted more than $1 million to study and develop the project.
“This is not a short or simple compliance path,” Shad Springer, director of utilities, said at a city council presentation on the matter in June. “It is not out of the realm of possibility with everything we’re seeing with inflation costs and everything that the all-in all-done cost could approach $200 million for the City of Santa Maria.
The city’s plant now processes nearly 8 million gallons of wastewater a day with a maximum of 13.5 million gallons.
Located south of Main Street on Black Road, the plant was expanded back in 2010. It uses trickle filtration and 120 acres of percolating ponds to reintroduce treated water into the groundwater. However, the new permit introduces testing requirements that demand more from the plant than a fine-tuning.
“These [requirements] have stricter or additional effluent limitations that our wastewater treatment plant currently does not have and our processes are not designed to address,” Springer said. “So as we move into these new processes it’ll be important that operators optimize how those biological activities occur throughout the plant to make sure that we achieve compliance and make it cost effective.”
Springer noted that nearby wastewater plants that have been updated to meet the requirements typically cost nearly $100 million. Because Santa Maria’s plant is by far the largest, it could cost substantially more.
“So this will cover a lot of very small plants that maybe can make modifications to how they operate the plant to meet the discharge requirements,” he said. “At our plant – due to the size and the permit requirements – that will be difficult.”
Another reason for the high costs is the plant’s age. First commissioned in the 1930s, some of the plant's original equipment and infrastructure is still onsite, including some subsurface piping.
“We have a digester that’s offline because it was built in the 1940s and needs some significant work,” said Springer. “The investment that we will need to make will also address these issues of aging infrastructure.”
As part of the study process, the city will have to look towards increasing rates. Currently, the city’s estimated wastewater revenue is at $13.5 million a year, and would need to be at nearly $40 million annually to cover construction expenses and the new cost of operations.
During his presentation Springer noted several grant and low-interest loan opportunities that the city could consider to help with project costs, but estimate rates could end up three times higher than what they are currently.
“Something Santa Maria has always done is provide a consistent price point to our users. We don’t jump rates,” he said. “This summer we will be starting a new cost of service study, and everything we already know is going to be baked into that … so we will start looking at smoothing [rate increase] out over a long period.”
An exact timeline for the project has not been given as the city and the regional water control board continue to negotiate different milestones and examine what is feasible.
“Even if we had $300 million in the bank, I could not deliver this project to you in a year. It's not achievable with the amount of time it takes to do the studies … in the meantime we have to treat 8 million gallons a day,” said Springer. “Part of what we are analyzing and working with the board on is time-schedule orders, a timeline for us to get to compliance.”
According to Springer, the regional board would have liked to see the project completed in five years, but that seven to 10 is more realistic for the city.
The Council will have to approve the notice of intent to follow the general permit before the August deadline.