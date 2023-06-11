Construction of 301 apartments in the Blosser Ranch development between Battles and Stowell roads won the praise and approval of an abbreviated Santa Maria Planning Commission this week.

The Blosser Ranch Lot 7 project was approved Wednesday on a 3-0 vote, with Commissioner Robert Dickerson absent and Commissioner Tom Lopez recusing himself from the discussion due to a potential conflict of interest.

This is the second development approved by the commission for the 145-acre Blosser Ranch development; the first, approved about a month ago, was a project to build 105 single-family homes for rent immediately east of this site.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

