Construction of 301 apartments in the Blosser Ranch development between Battles and Stowell roads won the praise and approval of an abbreviated Santa Maria Planning Commission this week.
The Blosser Ranch Lot 7 project was approved Wednesday on a 3-0 vote, with Commissioner Robert Dickerson absent and Commissioner Tom Lopez recusing himself from the discussion due to a potential conflict of interest.
This is the second development approved by the commission for the 145-acre Blosser Ranch development; the first, approved about a month ago, was a project to build 105 single-family homes for rent immediately east of this site.
Located at the northeast corner of Blosser and Battles roads, the project will consist of studio and one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in four three-story buildings, with 13 of the units designated “affordable” units.
The affordable units will be deed restricted for rental to those earning 60% or less than the area’s median income, said Dana Eady, planning manager for Santa Maria.
A total of 24 units will be studio apartments, with 108 one-bedroom, one-bathroom units, 112 two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartments and 57 three-bedroom, two-and-a half-bathroom units, said Tzemach Yemini, representing Canfield Development Inc., which is building the complex.
A fifth building will serve as a community center with such outdoor amenities as a swimming pool and spa, a “tot lot” playground, a fire pit, barbecues, cabanas and seating, with the indoor portion housing a great room, a fitness room, a youth study area and an office.
Other amenities in the gated community will include electric vehicle chargers for each unit plus for guest vehicles, a zen garden, six barbecues and seating areas scattered along the center of the buildings and outdoor gaming areas, including a life-size chess board, and a dog park, Yemini said.
The professionally managed complex will be protected by 70 security cameras and an evening security patrol, he said.
A total of 527 parking spaces will be provided, with 264 of them covered with solar panels, Yemini said, with 319 “standard” spaces, 194 tandem spaces that will be assigned to specific apartments and 14 handicapped-accessible spaces.
In addition to the solar power and abundance of EV charging stations, the development will be “green” through reduced greenhouse gas emissions, he said.
Eady said that because of the project’s affordable housing, the project qualified for a housing density bonus, allowing the developers to build 312 units instead of the 260 units allowed by city development standards, but only 301 are planned.
She said it also entitled the developers to one concession and one waiver of development standards, and Canfield requested a maximum structure height of 43 to 50 feet, rather than the city’s limit of 35 feet.
For the waiver, Canfield asked for a 1% reduction in the required 20% landscaped area to 19.07%.
The project apparently drew no opposition, with all six public speakers and three written communications fully supporting the development, which had been modified in response to public and commissioners’ requests when it was first reviewed in March.
Most of the public speakers and writers cited the plethora of amenities, the project’s contribution to the rental market and the additional jobs it will generate among their reasons for support.
“The project amenities are so impressive,” said Lindy Hatcher, representing the Home Builders Association of the Central Coast. “They’re going to enhance the lives of the residents. The EV chargers for every unit — that’s huge. That’s not required. That’s above and beyond.”
Heather Gray, president of Gray Electrical Consulting + Engineering Corp., which worked with the developers on the electrical system, agreed: “What they’re doing with the EV charging is absolutely unprecedented.”
Commissioners had only two requests. Chairman Tom Seifert suggested the left of two entry lanes at the front gate be a guests-only lane, and Commissioner Esau Blanco asked city staff to provide maximum space for the bicycle lane Canfield will install as part of widening Blosser Road.
But they and Commissioner Yasameen Mohajer praised the project.
“I think the minor variances they have asked for are so minor that they’re negligible, really,” Blanco said, adding that he likes taller buildings.
They also praised the willingness of the company to listen to the citizens and commission and to revise the project incorporating most of their requests.
“I can only hope that in the future we get more projects like this,” Seifert said.