The Santa Maria Public Works Department will jump-start a road construction project next week at North Broadway (Highway 135) and Main Street (Highway 166), with completion expected at the end of February.
Crews will begin work Tuesday on the project, which will extend the southbound Broadway left-turn lane and close the median gap at West Chapel Street with the goal of minimizing traffic collisions and delays along Broadway.
As a result, left turns from North Broadway onto West Chapel and vice-versa will no longer be possible.
According to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp, drivers should expect delays as construction will require intermittent traffic lane closures in both directions. However, at least one lane will remain open in both directions, and sidewalks will be open for pedestrians.
"Temporary traffic control will be in place to guide drivers and pedestrians safely around the work zone," van de Kamp said. "City staff strongly recommends that the traveling public use alternate routes whenever possible, exercise caution, obey all temporary construction signs and reduce driving speeds in construction areas."
Certain parking spaces on both sides of Broadway will also be temporarily closed in the work area.
The project is weather-dependent and may be delayed in the case of inclement conditions, van de Kamp said.
Questions regarding the project may be directed to the Public Works Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 1958.