In an effort to create housing opportunities in a mixed-use project in Santa Maria, Vernon Construction is proposing to build Lakeview Promenade, a development that calls for nearly 10,000 square feet of commercial space and 152 apartments in the southwest portion of the city.
The project is proposed be built on a vacant 4-acre lot just north of the northwest corner of Highway 135 and Skyway Drive. It will have two commercial buildings and seven residential buildings built mostly of smooth concrete and plaster. Around 2.25 acres of the area is zoned for high-density residential and 1.8 acres is zoned for general commercial use.
On Thursday, the Planning Commission heard a presentation on the proposed development during a study session and tentatively indicated support for the project.
Urban Planning Concept’s Brian Schwartz, who was hired to represent Vernon Construction, said the planning for Lakeview Promenade began roughly a year ago. Since that time, the developers conducted traffic and environmental studies and revised the site plan to add additional open space and landscaping in response to concerns from the Planning Commission.
On Thursday, Planning Commissioner Tim Seifert said he was happy with the changes to add more landscaped area. “I don’t see anything we need to do more,” he said.
The current plans call for 9,800 square feet of commercial area with the retail frontage along Highway 135. Approximately 146,000 square feet will be used for residential space, and the apartments will consist of 22 studio units, 67 one-bedroom units, 31 two-bedroom units and 32 three-bedroom units.
Schwartz said he expected the project would go before the Planning Commission for a vote in either January or February.
Schwartz said most of the buildings will be around 35-feet tall and the tallest, a residential building at the center of the development, will be a four-story 46-foot-tall building.
Around 33 percent of the project will consist of either landscaping or open space. In addition, developers plan to plant around 80 trees on the property — roughly twice what the city’s zoning requires, Schwartz said.
The goal was to build a project that would allow residents to easily access the nearby shopping and parks, Schwartz said. “The applicant thought this was an ideal location for doing a mixed-use project, especially since it had commercial use just to the south,” Schwartz said. “And having Waller Park just next door and other retail across Highway 135 — it just seemed to be a good location to put all those amenities into a good walkable safe community.”
Amenities for residents will include a 2,200-square-foot clubhouse with a gym, lounge and kitchen, alongside a barbecue area with benches, and apartments will have private balconies and patios. “We’re trying to provide a whole host of different types of open space amenities for all different age groups and people,” Schwartz said.
In other business, the Planning Commission reviewed a proposed development of townhouses that would be built on a 6.5-acre lot at the southwest corner of Blosser Road and Carmen Lane.
The project — titled SerraMonte Townhomes — was proposed by developer Barbara Bethel and calls for a gated neighborhood of 85 townhouses in a park-like setting. The townhouses will include duplexes, triplexes and quadplexes. All of the units will have three-bedroom floor plans.
Bethel, who also developed the nearby Montelegre Homes, said she wanted to create an environment that encourages people to go outside, walk around and meet their neighbors. To that end, she designed a site plan that calls for paseos between buildings that will include barbecue areas and be adorned with flowerbeds. “The goal was to create community, to have interaction among the residents,” she said. “I think it’s very important to love the people around you and have friendships where you’re living — that enhances people’s lifestyle.”
On Thursday, Seifert asked the developers to reduce the amount of space between the road and a wall that would be along the development’s Blosser Road frontage to match other nearby residential properties. “It’s a beautiful project and it was a very ugly site for a long time,” he said.
Laurie Tamura, president and principal planner at Urban Planning Concepts, said she expects the project will return for another study session within the next two months.