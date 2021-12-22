Mike Cordero was unanimously selected to serve as mayor pro tem for 2022 at the Santa Maria City Council meeting Tuesday night.
City Manager Jason Stilwell noted the role of mayor pro tem is traditionally rotated among the council members but there are no rules for how that selection is made each year.
Mayor Alice Patino, who is elected to her post, nominated Cordero for the position to replace District 4 Councilwoman Etta Waterfield, who held down the job in 2021.
Cordero, who represents District 2, was first elected to the City Council in 2008 and served until 2012, then was elected again in 2016 and most recently in 2020 to a term that will end in 2024.
He started a career in law enforcement with the Carpinteria Police Department, then was hired by the Santa Maria Police Department in 1972 as a patrol officer.
During his 36 years with the department, he held the ranks of sergeant, narcotics sergeant with the Detective Bureau, patrol sergeant and lieutenant. He retired in 2008.
Cordero has served on the Community Action Commission and United Way and was recently appointed to the Santa Barbara County Drug and Alcohol Commission, representing the 5th Supervisorial District.
He currently serves as secretary for Santa Maria Elks Lodge 1538.
He and wife Linda, a retired Santa Maria-Bonita Unified School District principal, have three grown sons and three grandchildren.