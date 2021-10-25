Public servant and leader Joseph "Joe" P. Centeno was laid to rest during a rainy service Monday morning at the Santa Maria Cemetery, with family, friends and local officials present to honor his memory.
Centeno died Oct. 14 at the age 86 after decades of public service including roles as Santa Maria police chief, a city councilman and mayor, as well as Santa Barbara County 5th District supervisor.
He also served as a trustee for Hancock College and United Way.
In 2013, the county's Santa Maria building at 511 E. Lakeside Parkway was named the Joseph Centeno Betteravia Government Center in his honor.
Also braving the wet and cold on Monday was a small group of students from Libbon Elementary School, who made the short walk to the cemetery with flags and handmade signs thanking Centeno for his service to the city.
Similar messages were displayed in by other students in classroom windows along South College Drive.
"Our hope was to quietly honor Mr. Centeno, show our appreciation for his never-ending leadership to our community and head back to Libbon," Principal Colleen Lathery said. "As an exemplary community leader, Mr. Centeno serves as a role model and source of inspiration for our young Libbon leaders, and we wanted to take this opportunity to recognize the impact he has had on us all."