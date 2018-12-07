Applications are now being accepted for several city panels, including the Santa Maria Block Grants Advisory Committee, Board of Appeals, Planning Commission, Landmark Committee and Measure U Citizens’ Oversight Committee.
Applications will be accepted until Jan. 4 and appointments are expected to be made during the Jan. 15 City Council meeting.
Block Grants Advisory Committee: This 15-member committee assesses the community’s needs, conducts public workshops and hearings, reviews applications for funding, and makes recommendations to the City Council for the allocation of funds under the Community Development Block Grant Program and the HOME Investment Partnerships Program. There is one vacancy to fill a term ending in July 2021. Applicants should have an understanding of housing and community development needs and a knowledge of or background in providing human services to the community. The members are nominated by individual council members, appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the City Council. Meets the second Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m.
Board of Appeals: The board hears appeals to decisions of the city building official and makes recommendations regarding uniform building code provisions. Seven members are appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the City Council, including two special purposes members. One vacancy is open for a special purposes member. Special purpose members shall be physically handicapped as defined in the California Administrative Code. Members may not be employees of the city of Santa Maria.
Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens, Area Agency on Aging: The board of directors is responsible for the operations, including policy setting, allocations and personnel for the Central Coast such as Area Agency on Aging, HICAP, and Senior Information & Referral program. This board serves Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. The board meets monthly, and its board of directors is elected by the agency itself. The City Council nominates one member and there is one vacancy to fill a two-year term ending in January 2021. Each member may serve no more than four consecutive terms.
Landmark Committee: This five-member committee advises the City Council on preservation and designation of historical landmarks. Members are appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the council. There is one vacancy to fill a term ending in January 2021 and two vacancies to fill terms ending in 2022. The committee meets the second Tuesday of the month at 4 p.m.
Measure U Citizens’ Oversight Committee: The oversight committee ensures transparency and oversight of the revenue generated by and expenses made in relation to Measure U. Other funds generated independently of Measure U are outside the purview of the oversight committee. Committee duties consist of reviewing the annual independent financial audit, which is performed by an independent auditor on the Measure U-generated revenue and expenses during the previous fiscal year, as well as review of any other city financial reports necessary to advise the City Council of its findings. The oversight committee’s findings are presented annually in a written report to the City Council during the first quarter of the calendar year. The written report is based on the previous fiscal year ending June 30. Members must live within city limits and cannot be current city of Santa Maria employees, officials, contractors or vendors of the city. Past employees, officials or vendors may be eligible to serve on the committee, provided that no conflicts of interest exist. There are two vacancies to fill terms ending in January 2023 and/or coterminous with the nominating council member’s term. Meetings are held annually the fourth Monday of January.
Planning Commission: This five-member commission advises the City Council on planning matters and implements planning policies adopted by the council. Applicants must be city residents. Members are nominated by individual council members, appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the City Council. There are two vacancies to fill terms ending January 2023 and/or coterminous with the nominating council member’s term. The commission meets the first and third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m., and study sessions are periodically held the Thursday following a regular meeting at 1:30 p.m.
Recreation and Parks Commission: This five-member commission advises the City Council on recreation and parks operations and activities. Members — who must be city residents — are nominated by individual council members, appointed by the mayor and confirmed by the City Council. There are two vacancies to fill terms ending in 2023 and/or coterminous with the nominating council member’s term. The commission meets the second Tuesday of each month at 4 p.m.
Applications for these vacancies may be completed and submitted via email from the city’s website at www.cityofsantamaria.org/city-government/departments/boards-commissions or in-person at the office of the City Clerk, Santa Maria City Hall, 110 E. Cook St., Room 3. Those looking for more information should contact the City Clerk’s Office at 805-925-0951, ext. 2305.