An exclusive franchise to collect solid waste in the unincorporated areas of northern Santa Barbara County was awarded to Marborg Industries by a unanimous vote of the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

Supervisors followed the staff recommendation, based on an evaluation of proposals from four companies, despite hearing impassioned pleas from nearly a score of employees from Waste Management, which currently holds the contract for the area.

Along with a handful of individuals who are not Waste Management employees, they urged the board to reconsider the staff’s recommendation and resume negotiations with the company for renewal of its contract.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
0
0
0
0
0