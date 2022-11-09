010819 LUSD meeting 02.jpg
Nancy Schuler-Jones

 Len Wood Staff

Incumbent Nancy Schuler-Jones's early lead held Wednesday in her race for one at-large seat on Lompoc's school board.

Schuler-Jones, the current school board president who ran against five challengers, won a second term, according to results posted by Santa Barbara County's election office.

Of 8,512 votes cast, Schuler-Jones won 1,647 or 27% overall, with challenger Jerri Thiel and Bree Valla trailing close behind.

