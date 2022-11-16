LUSD Elections - Jerri Thiel

Jerri Thiel

 Contributed

Challenger Jerri Thiel took the lead over sitting Lompoc Unified board president Nancy Schuler-Jones Tuesday, according to Santa Barbara County's updated vote totals.

While Schuler-Jones on Nov. 9 held a 1% lead over her top challenger for the open seat, Thiel overcame that deficit Tuesday, flipping it in her favor with 2,881 votes, or 25% overall compared to 24%, or 2,765 votes garnered by Schuler-Jones.

The race for one at-large seat on Lompoc's school board was also sought by four challengers, Bree Valla , John Galisky, Joshua Zebley and Kathy Howard.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

