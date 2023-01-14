An aerial photo taken by a drone for San Luis Obispo County Parks Department shows the two bowls and some of the other amenities under construction at the Nipomo Skatepark on West Tefft Street at Orchard Road. Parks officials are asking skaters to stay out of the bowls until the construction fences come down.
The long-awaited Nipomo Skatepark could open by the end of February — if the weather cooperates — but in the meantime, San Luis Obispo County Parks Department officials are asking skaters to stay out of the bowls until the construction fences come down.
For the most part, the bowls have been completed at the park that’s under construction in Nipomo Community Park on West Tefft Street at Orchard Road, said Shaun Cooper, senior park planner for SLO County Parks.
He said parks officials are expecting construction to be completed by mid- to late February.
But staying out of the bowls until then will be in skaters’ best interest, because it will allow the park to open sooner and will give them a high-quality place to skate, rather than cracked and crumbling surfaces like the places where they’ve had to ride in the past.
“The issue is that the expansion joints are not yet cured or grouted, and skating on them at this point will damage the edges, leading to weak grouting in the joints when the bowls are completed,” Cooper said.
“This will lead to spalling and quicker deterioration of the surfacing of the bowls and shorten the life and condition of the bowl,” he said, adding that “waiting just the few more weeks for the park to open will mean many more years of a good condition of the bowls for many skaters to come for many years.”
Riding the bowls before they are grouted will mean skaters will have to wait longer for the site to open as workers attempt to repair the damage, Cooper said.
Skaters also will likely be unhappy with the bowls’ deteriorating condition so soon after the park opens “all because they couldn’t wait just a few more weeks.”
Cooper said with the bowls essentially done, most of the remaining construction will focus on the area called the plaza, a flat surface between the parking lot and the bowls that will have ramps, quarter pipes, grind ledges, stairs and railings.
Paving the parking lot and the new community park entrance across West Tefft from Orchard Road will be the last thing done, he said.
Picking the exact date when the skatepark will open all depends on Mother Nature.
County Parks’ estimate of a late February completion was made before a major storm doused the area last weekend and two others were forecast for this weekend.
If the wet weather continues, it will delay construction work.
But skaters won’t have to wait for a ribbon-cutting ceremony planned for an uncertain date, Cooper said.
“Once construction is done, the fences will come down, and people can skate,” he said.
Nipomo area skateboarders have waited a long time for their own skatepark — a facility they started asking for back in the 1990s when they kept getting run out of schools, strip malls and residential areas.
When the county began working on a master plan for Nipomo Community Park in the early 2000s, both a skatepark and a public swimming pool were among the amenities the county considered.
Neighbors, equestrians and a group that called itself the Nipomo Parks Conservancy, which formed in 2006, opposed any additional development and fought the county’s proposed park master plan.
Lucia Mar Unified School District supported it, as did youth athletic groups and others.
In 2012, the SLO County Board of Supervisors approved the master plan that provided for development of the skatepark or a swimming pool, a recreation center, a preschool, additional ballfields and the final environmental impact report.
With the scarcity of water and the availability of a pool at Nipomo High School, the skatepark seemed like a better choice.