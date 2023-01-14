The long-awaited Nipomo Skatepark could open by the end of February — if the weather cooperates — but in the meantime, San Luis Obispo County Parks Department officials are asking skaters to stay out of the bowls until the construction fences come down.

For the most part, the bowls have been completed at the park that’s under construction in Nipomo Community Park on West Tefft Street at Orchard Road, said Shaun Cooper, senior park planner for SLO County Parks.

He said parks officials are expecting construction to be completed by mid- to late February.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

