Lompoc voters will have a say in whether a measure proposing a potential rate increase in the transient occupancy tax (TOT) finds success on the ballot come November.
Council members at the May 3 regular meeting voted 4-0 in favor of adding a 1% TOT increase to the ballot, with Councilwoman Gilda Cordova recusing herself from voting due to a conflict of interest.
Part of the proposed measure includes a reimbursement of 2% to Lompoc hoteliers as compensation for processing and collecting the bed tax. The reimbursement would come out of TOT funds collected, according to city staff.
A TOT, also known as a bed tax, is charged as a percentage of a room rate and paid by visitors who occupy Lompoc's lodging facilities for 30 days or less — be it a hotel, motel or inn.
Currently, local visitors pay a 10% TOT tax, in addition to a 3% assessment for the city's Tourism Business Improvement District, Visit Lompoc LLC, which owns Explore Lompoc — the town's official tourism marketing arm that promotes and funds programs that benefit small businesses in Lompoc.
The transient occupancy tax is collected by each hotelier and remitted to the city of Lompoc to help fund crucial city services.
According to city staff, the special tax is earmarked for public safety — 65% for police and 35% for fire — should the measure garner a two-thirds vote.
The measure is slated to return to the council floor no later than the June 21 regular meeting for a final review before heading to the ballot.