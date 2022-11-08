Voters in Lompoc were asked to decide the passage of school improvement bond Measure A2022 as well as a 1% transient tax increase with Measure X2022 in Tuesday's election.

Early returns showed voters might be ready for change as 54% or 3,732 voters favor the $125 million bond that would make possible improvements to student learning environments throughout the district. The measure needs 55% to pass. 

Similar bond measures were pursued three other times — most recently with 2018 Measure E, which fell short of the 55% voter majority.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

