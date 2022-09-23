The city of Lompoc has reached a tentative settlement with the Environmental Defense Center in a Clean Water Act lawsuit that claimed the city’s Regional Wastewater Reclamation Plant discharges violated its permit limitations over the past five years.

EDC said, based on the city’s own reports, Lompoc has been discharging water contaminated with toxic pollutants into San Miguelito Creek and Santa Ynez River for more than 20 years.

Of more than 3,000 Clean Water Act violations alleged in the suit, the court — in granting part of the EDC’s motion for summary pretrial judgment regarding liability — found the city liable for 86 that occurred over the past five years.

