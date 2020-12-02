Lompoc City Council welcomes new member, bids farewell to another

Lompoc City Council convened Tuesday night to bid farewell to outgoing Councilman Jim Mosby and welcome incoming Councilman Jeremy Ball.

Mayor Jenelle Osborne kicked off the meeting with an elections presentation, giving a certificate of acknowledgement to Mosby for his service to the community.

"Thank you for your service as a City Council member from Dec. 20, 2014, through Dec. 1, 2020, only 19 days short of being exactly six years, in appreciation for your dedication to the city of Lompoc and its citizens," Osborne said. "Thank you, and we appreciate all you have done for us."

The council chambers erupted in applause as Mosby accepted the framed certificate.

Newly elected Councilman Jeremy Ball, who challenged Mosby in the November election, then was called by the city clerk to the front of the chambers, alongside reelected Osborne and returning Councilwoman Gilda Cordova, who ran her race unopposed. The three were sworn in and signed their oath of office, making official their appointed term on the City Council.

Ball replaced Mosby after the break for the remainder of the meeting.