The Lompoc City Council will consider adopting an amendment to the compensation plan for employees of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Union as well as the compensation plan for city staff in management and supervisory roles when it meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, at City Hall.
Members of the public are invited to attend in person or virtually.
Other items on the agenda include the adoption of a resolution that will approve and authorize the city manager or designee to execute the Western Assignment Administration Agreement with the Northern California Power Agency; and make appointments to the city's youth commission.
The council also is expected to discuss a resolution that would permit the mayor to sign a memorandum with the county of Santa Barbara and the cities of Buellton, Carpinteria, Goleta, Santa Barbara and Solvang to share the cost of the development and implementation of the Santa Barbara County Regional SB 1383 Food Recovery Plan. The city's financial contribution is pegged at $11,274.56.
SB 1383 aims to reduce the amount of methane produced by organic waste decomposing in landfills and requires local jurisdictions to reduce the amount of organic waste being dumped by 75% of their 2014 levels. The deadline for implementation across the state is 2025.
New business to be addressed includes: establishing a capital improvement program budget workshop; adoption of a resolution authorizing supplemental funding of $983,288 for the Aquatic Center roof repair, pool heaters and dehumidification system replacement project; and the adoption of a resolution that authorizes the funding of $2.5 million for the city radio network replacement project.
The meeting will be broadcast live on Comcast Channel 23 and on the radio at KPEG 100.9 FM. The meeting also will be livestreamed at https://www.cityoflompoc.com/government/committees-boards/city-council/live-webcast and via internet radio at https://www.cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/utilities/media-center/kpeg-radio.
Those who cannot attend in person may submit a comment during oral communications or on a specific agenda item by calling 805-875-8201 before the close of public comment on the agenda item. Three minutes are allotted for each comment.
As an alternative to calling, virtual attendees may submit comments via email to s_haddon@ci.lompoc.ca.us no later than 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 5.
To review the agenda, visit www.cityoflompoc.com/home/showpublisheddocument/34406.