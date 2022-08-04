072020 Beattie Park 01
A woman walks with dogs at Lompoc's Beattie Park in July 2020. The state in March issued an executive order adopting Level 2 water conservation standards requiring 20% reduction in water use. Although the order bans irrigation of nonfunctional turf with potable water in commercial and industrial settings, it would not affect parks or residential lawns which are considered functional.

 Staff file

Lompoc City Council Meeting August 2 2022

Lompoc City Council members on Tuesday delayed staff requests for action on a water conservation effort and solid waste collection rates, instead asking staff to come back with more complete information for future consideration.

Utility Conservation Coordinator Steve Valle presented a proposed update to the municipal code to bring the legal document into alignment with newly adopted state conservation standards. The ordinance was intended to clarify the city’s enforcement methods for violations related to water wasting.

The council ultimately voted 4-1, with Councilman Victor Vega dissenting, to direct staff to return with a proposed ordinance that could comply with the state order while also providing a clear window for a six-month educational period before the penalty period begins. 

Lompoc Utility Conservation Coordinator Steve Valle

Lompoc Utility Conservation Coordinator Steve Valle presents a proposed update to the municipal code to bring the city into alignment with newly adopted state water conservation standards.
Gilda Cordova.PNG

Councilwoman Gilda Cordova voted against a proposed update to Lompoc municipal code that would bring the city into alignment with state water conservation standards because it offered no time frame for customers to prepare for penalties noted in the ordinance.

Mayor Osborne.PNG

Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne speaks about water conservation efforts in the city of Lompoc during Tuesday's City Council meeting. 
