A woman walks with dogs at Lompoc's Beattie Park in July 2020. The state in March issued an executive order adopting Level 2 water conservation standards requiring 20% reduction in water use. Although the order bans irrigation of nonfunctional turf with potable water in commercial and industrial settings, it would not affect parks or residential lawns which are considered functional.
Lompoc City Council members on Tuesday delayed staff requests for action on a water conservation effort and solid waste collection rates, instead asking staff to come back with more complete information for future consideration.
Utility Conservation Coordinator Steve Valle presented a proposed update to the municipal code to bring the legal document into alignment with newly adopted state conservation standards. The ordinance was intended to clarify the city’s enforcement methods for violations related to water wasting.
The council ultimately voted 4-1, with Councilman Victor Vega dissenting, to direct staff to return with a proposed ordinance that could comply with the state order while also providing a clear window for a six-month educational period before the penalty period begins.
In March, the state issued an executive order adopting Level 2 water conservation standards requiring 20% reduction in water use. The order also bans irrigation of nonfunctional turf with potable water in commercial, industrial and institutional settings.
“Meaning that you can’t use potable water to irrigate any decorative turf, and it doesn’t affect parks and it doesn’t affect anything considered functional,” Valle explained.
The ban also does not affect residential lawns.
But Lompoc already underutilizes its water, Valle reported.
In fiscal year 2022-23, Lompoc’s water demand is estimated to be 4,171 acre-feet of water while the city expects its groundwater supply from city-owned wells to remain the same as last year: 5,089 acre-feet.
“The city is expected to be in surplus every month this fiscal year,” Valle said.
In addition, the city has already implemented locally appropriate Level 1 and Level 2 actions throughout the years, even with no water shortage, resulting in an estimated 918-acre-foot reduction. Such savings have come, Valle said, through programs like the city’s efforts to help customers identify and repair leaks, providing rebates on water-conserving fixtures and devices, and general public education regarding reducing water usage.
The city’s water shortage contingency plan already exceeds the state’s Level 2 demands, with the exception of the proposed addition of the turf water ban which Vega patently opposed.
“We’re taking care of Lompoc here, and we’ve always had an aquifer that’s been ahead over everyone … I don’t understand the fear factor and the danger. It doesn’t exist. It’s just if you want to be compliant with the state is why we would adopt this, and we don’t need to be,” Vega said.
Councilwoman Gilda Cordova voted against the proposal because it offered no time frame for customers to prepare for penalties noted in the ordinance.
“Although I fully understand the need and the requirement for the change in the code … I’m going to vote against this because I disagree with our approach in our plan for the execution of this code revision. I think the Lompoc Municipal Code is riddled with codes that we do not enforce and that we do not use, so I think writing another one into the code book is a failure on our part. I think this could have been handled much better and planned much better,” Cordova said.
She requested staff come back with an ordinance that more clearly stated the educational window before financial penalties would kick into action.
“I don’t think we need a time frame. Why even address it? Just continue on until there is some sort of water urgency here that is enforceable, that we have to do some sort of rationing,” Vega countered.
Kicking the can down the road wasn’t in the cards for Mayor Jenelle Osborne.
“I think there is a danger to saying, ‘Wait ’til we have a problem to address it,’ when it comes to water; (it) is potentially dangerous. So I don’t know that I agree with, ‘Let’s ignore it, and not worry about it,’” Osborne said.
During their Tuesday meeting, council members also took exception to direction by staff and a consultant that would have placed on the agenda a Sept. 20 public hearing about potential solid waste rate adjustments.
Management Services Director Christie Donnelly said the city began studying rates “several years ago,” and activity increased over the past nine months.
According to her staff report, to fully fund the city’s solid waste operations over the next five years, the collection rates need to increase on average by approximately 22% on Oct. 1, 2022, followed by increases of approximately 20% in July 2023 and approximately 10% in July 2024. Collection rates would then need to increase again by 5% in July 2025 and July 2026.
The rates also would be restructured “to more accurately reflect the cost of service.”
The report included the following examples: commercial customers with a 300-gallon container would initially receive a 3.7% increase while commercial customers with a 95-gallon container would initially receive a 22.5% increase. Residential customers with 95-gallon carts, the most common level of service, would initially receive an increase of 16.7%.
In addition, staff proposed increasing tipping fees at the landfill. The report stated the most significant factor driving the increase in landfill tipping fees is a $5 million required capital expenditure to install a regulatory mandated stormwater management system at the Lompoc Landfill.
Other factors impacting the new structure include upward pressure on costs due to industry trends and new organics recycling regulations.
“This is a difficult discussion and nobody likes rate increases, including myself. What I do like is ensuring the city and its enterprises can sustain themselves long term. And so, because of that, it’s prudent for us to evaluate costs and rates in order to ensure we are healthy financially,” Donnelly said.
If the city maintains rates at their current levels, the cash balance of the enterprise fund will fall below its minimum target balance in fiscal year 2023 and be completely depleted in fiscal year 2024, the staff report stated.
Cordova took exception to how quickly the fees would be ramped up and asked to see other options. Vega inferred that consultants justify the targets their contracts aim for, and that the proposed rate schedule could be manipulated to better meet the city’s needs.
“We can choose how quickly we ramp it up or slow it down, but it’s not going change these rates. These rates need to happen,” Osborne said.
The council voted unanimously to have staff return with various proposed rate schedules that would still meet the debt relief requirement.
In other business
On the consent agenda, the council voted unanimously to:
— Work with California Department of Fish and Wildlife on the completion of the Vandenberg Village Community Service District interceptor sewer siphon relocation at Floradale Avenue; and,
— Award a nearly $2 million contract to V. Lopez Jr. & Sons for the 2022 street pavement dig out project on the city’s ongoing street and alley rehabilitation program. The project will replace failed pavement within limited areas called “dig outs” on many city streets and some alleys and portions of the solid waste yard at 1585 V St., and will replace failed pavement over the full length and width of certain other alleys. The vote also allowed up to $200,000 for additional construction costs and change orders, and $86,440 to Pavement Engineering Inc. for support services including inspection services.