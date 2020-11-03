Limón, Bennett, Cunningham still lead in races for 19th Senate, 37th and 35th Assembly districts races

Two Democrats and a Republican are leading in the first round of unofficial results in three races for seats representing Santa Barbara County in the California Legislature.

In the 19th Senate District race, Democrat Monique Limón has pulled in 203,978 votes, or 66.7%, to lead Republican Gary Michaels, who has 101,790 votes for 33.3%, with 518 of 711 precincts partially reporting, according to the California Secretary of State’s Office.

Michaels is a telecommunications consultant from Santa Maria, and Limón is currently the 37th Assembly District representative from Santa Barbara.

The district, which includes all of Santa Barbara County and 61% of Ventura County, down to Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Ventura, Oxnard, Port Hueneme and Camarillo, has been represented by Democrat Hannah-Beth Jackson, who chose not to seek reelection.

When Limón decided to run for Jackson’s seat, it opened up her 37th Assembly District seat.

In that race, Ventura Democrat Steve Bennett has 130,391 votes for 70.1% of the ballots cast, while Santa Barbara Republican Charles W. Cole has 55,747 votes for 29.9% of the ballots cast, with 339 of 471 precincts partially reporting.

Cole is a businessman and media consultant, while Bennett is a member of the Ventura County Board of Supervisors.

The 37th Assembly District includes the south and east portion of Santa Barbara County encompassing the Santa Ynez Valley and Los Alamos, plus part of Ventura County down to Santa Paula, Fillmore and Ventura.

In the 35th Assembly District race, incumbent Republican Jordan Cunningham is holding the lead with 81,538 votes, or 51.3% of the ballots cast, while Democrat challenger Dawn Addis currently holds 77,313 votes for 48.7%, with 135 of 185 precincts partially reporting.