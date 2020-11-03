Limón, Bennett, Cunningham still lead in races for 19th Senate, 37th and 35th Assembly districts races

Two Democrats and a Republican are leading in the first round of unofficial results in three races for seats representing Santa Barbara County in the California Legislature.
In the 19th Senate District race, Democrat Monique Limón has pulled in 203,978 votes, or 66.7%, to lead Republican Gary Michaels, who has 101,790 votes for 33.3%, with 518 of 711 precincts partially reporting, according to the California Secretary of State’s Office.
Michaels is a telecommunications consultant from Santa Maria, and Limón is currently the 37th Assembly District representative from Santa Barbara.
The district, which includes all of Santa Barbara County and 61% of Ventura County, down to Santa Paula, Fillmore, Ojai, Ventura, Oxnard, Port Hueneme and Camarillo, has been represented by Democrat Hannah-Beth Jackson, who chose not to seek reelection.
When Limón decided to run for Jackson’s seat, it opened up her 37th Assembly District seat.
In that race, Ventura Democrat Steve Bennett has 130,391 votes for 70.1% of the ballots cast, while Santa Barbara Republican Charles W. Cole has 55,747 votes for 29.9% of the ballots cast, with 339 of 471 precincts partially reporting.
Cole is a businessman and media consultant, while Bennett is a member of the Ventura County Board of Supervisors.
The 37th Assembly District includes the south and east portion of Santa Barbara County encompassing the Santa Ynez Valley and Los Alamos, plus part of Ventura County down to Santa Paula, Fillmore and Ventura.
In the 35th Assembly District race, incumbent Republican Jordan Cunningham is holding the lead with 81,538 votes, or 51.3% of the ballots cast, while Democrat challenger Dawn Addis currently holds 77,313 votes for 48.7%, with 135 of 185 precincts partially reporting.
Cunningham is a small-business owner from Templeton, while Addis is a Morro Bay teacher and a member of the Morro Bay City Council.
The heavily conservative 35th Assembly District consists of all of San Luis Obispo County and northern Santa Barbara County, including Santa Maria, Guadalupe, Orcutt, Cuyama Valley, Lompoc and Vandenberg Air Force Base.
Of the 25 Assembly members from the 35th District since 1898, only seven have been Democrats, with the first one not elected until 1942.
Updated election results can be found on santamariatimes.com.
Election 2020: Results stories, photos and profiles from local races
We will be updating our results page throughout Election Night and until the votes are made official. Go through this collection of our stories covering the local city council, mayoral and school board races.
As results trickled in, Escobedo was chased by challenger Osvaldo Sotelo, who garnered 1,046 votes for 33.34%. Challenger Brian Billones gathe…
Democratic incumbent Salud Carbajal is leading Republican challenger Andy Caldwell in the race for the 24th Congressional District seat, accor…
Two Democrats and a Republican are leading in the first round of unofficial results in three races for seats representing Santa Barbara County…
In a three-person race for the Santa Maria mayor’s seat, incumbent Alice Patino held a strong lead in the first round of unofficial results wi…
David Baskett is leading Debbie Morawski in race for the Santa Maria Public Airport District Division 5 seat in the first round of unofficial …
Suzanne Levy has taken the lead in the race for the Hancock College Board of Trustees Area 2 seat representing Santa Maria, Orcutt and the Cuy…
Lompoc residents made their way early Tuesday to one of four polling places in town to cast their ballots and collect an "I Voted" sticker, en…
Jenelle Osborne took an early lead Tuesday night in the race for Lompoc's mayor, with unofficial results showing 5,387 votes for 56.91% of bal…
Challenger Jeremy Ball has won the race for the Lompoc City Council District 4 seat representing the southwest portion of the city, with unoff…
Challengers Porter, de Werd take early lead in race for Santa Barbara County Board of Education seats
Early results for the Santa Barbara County Board of Education District 3 and 4 races show strong leads for incumbent challengers Bruce Porter …
Mayor Holly Sierra looks to be tapped to serve a third and final two-year term as Buellton’s mayor. In early results, she led the race with 1,…
Early election results showed Charlie Uhrig gaining steam over Karen Waite in the race for Solvang mayor, with Mark Infanti, Claudia Orona and…
Ibarra, Luke take early lead in Santa Ynez school district race; Lompoc, Santa Maria incumbents hold on
Election results for six northern Santa Barbara County school district races show Lompoc Unified School District incumbent Bill Heath and Sant…
Solvang voters resoundingly forced Councilman Chris Djernaes off the dais Tuesday with early unofficial results showing 87% supporting his rec…
Videographer Sergio Ruiz captured this video of the early morning of Election Day 2020. He was able to see voters going to the polls this mor…
Despite fears of clashes at polling places, chaos sparked by the coronavirus pandemic and confusion due to disinformation and swiftly-changing…
A handful of U.S. House contests in California appeared headed for close finishes as Republicans sought to gain ground after losing a string o…
Uber, Lyft and other app-based ride-hailing and delivery services spent $200 million in a winning bet to circumvent California lawmakers and t…
California Democrats were hoping to expand their supermajorities in the state Legislature as votes were tallied Tuesday. Several Republican in…
A national awakening on race drove a well-funded campaign in California to reinstate affirmative action, but the measure allowing the nation’s…
California voters were narrowly leaning toward maintaining the status quo on two measures related to criminal justice: keeping the current cas…
A proposition that would keep alive California's first-of-its-kind stem cell research program with a $5.5 billion infusion of borrowed money h…
A ballot measure to partially dismantle California’s longtime system of tying property taxes to the last sales price was trailing narrowly Tue…
California has upheld several criminal justice changes, endorsing recent efforts to ease mass incarceration by reducing penalties and allowing…
Voters on Tuesday soundly rejected a ballot measure that have would let California cities expand rent control in a state where residents are g…
California voters have rejected a ballot measure to require a doctor or highly trained nurse at each of California’s 600 dialysis clinics.
Voters in California made their pick for president while holding negative views about the country’s direction, according to an expansive AP su…
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.