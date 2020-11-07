You have permission to edit this article.
Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Thursday, Oct. 29:

INCIDENT — At 11:21 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 500 block of West Williams Street.

INCIDENT — At 11:34 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1400 block of East Church Street.

ARREST — At 4:50 p.m., Crystal Limon, 33, was arrested in the 400 block of West Polk Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, with possible great bodily injury; kidnapping; driving under the influence; and attempting to commit a crime.

Friday, Oct. 30:

INCIDENT — At 8:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1700 block of South Bradley Road.

Saturday, Oct. 31:

INCIDENT — At 9:58 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 100 block of South Benwiley Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 7:42 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting into a dwelling in the 1600 block of South Broadway.

ARREST — At 2:10 p.m., Antonio Zepeda, 27, was arrested in the 1800 block of North Barrington Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant and threatening to commit a crime with intent to terrorize.

Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.

Sunday, Nov. 1:

INCIDENT — At 4:12 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the area of North McClelland Street and East Sunset Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 7:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the area of South Lincoln Street and West Roschelle Lane.

INCIDENT — At 4:13 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 2400 block of North Cesar East Chavez Drive.

INCIDENT — At 5:30 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1800 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 9:41 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 400 block of North Benwiley Avenue.

Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks.

Monday, Nov. 2:

INCIDENT — At 1:02 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in the area of North Curryer Street and West Richard Drive.

INCIDENT — At 7:52 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an attempted murder in the 1800 block of North Veronica Lane.

ARREST — At 1:05 a.m., Adelaido Ventura-Martinez, 25, was arrested in the area of Bradley Road just north of Patterson Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence, resulting in bodily injury; and driving with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%, resulting in bodily injury.

ARREST — At 4:21 p.m., Eric Wood, 28, was arrested in the 1800 block of North Veronica Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder and a probation violation.

ARREST — At 5:52 p.m., Sylvia Landin, 44, was arrested in the 1200 block of East Fesler Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of battery with serious bodily injury; witness intimidation; and brandishing a deadly weapon, non-firearm.

ARREST — At 8:30 p.m., Rafael Rodriguez, 31, was arrested in the 3500 block of Satinwood Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery, elder abuse and battery.

ARREST — At 8:41 p.m., Fidel Lopez, 19, was arrested in the area of Brown and Betteravia roads and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence, resulting in bodily injury; driving with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08%, resulting in bodily injury; and hit-and-run, resulting in personal injury.

Tuesday, Nov. 3:

INCIDENT — At 9:01 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1800 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 9:38 am., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalker in the 100 block of South Oakley Avenue.

INCIDENT — At 12:54 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the area of Centennial Street and North Mt. Whitney Way.

INCIDENT — At 8:47 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1200 block of Furukawa Way.

INCIDENT — At 10:02 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1000 block of North Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 11:26 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 500 block of South Russell Avenue.

ARREST — At 12:19 a.m., Chappinette Lelani Martin, 33, was arrested in the area of southbound Highway 101 and Alvin Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a firearm; felon in possession of a firearm; carrying a loaded handgun not registered to her; possession of ammunition; attempted murder; and shooting into an inhabited dwelling.

ARREST — At 7:38 p.m., Krystal Jimenez, 44, was arrested on a warrant in the 300 block of Tauton Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, with possible great bodily injury; and probation violations.

ARREST — At 8:16 p.m., Veronica Hill, 37, was arrested in the 900 block of South Blosser Road and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of corporal injury to a spouse or co-inhabitant.

Wednesday, Nov. 4:

INCIDENT — At 4:30 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 600 block of East Forbes Places.

INCIDENT — At 8:38 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 200 block of Town Center West.

Santa Maria Police received one report of fireworks.

