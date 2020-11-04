Levy, Hall prevail in Hancock College Area 2, 4 trustee races

Suzanne Levy is set to become Hancock College's new Area 2 trustee, with Area 4 incumbent Jeffery Hall also maintaining the necessary lead to earn a second term on the Board of Trustees.

Updated election results arrived Wednesday morning, with 100% of precincts reporting, although results remain unofficial until they are certified over the coming days by election officials.

Levy holds 9,254 votes for 62.3%, with opponent Keri Common earning 5,497 votes for 37%. Area 2 represents Orcutt, Santa Maria and the Cuyama Valley.

For Area 4, representing the Lompoc Valley, Hall holds 6,134 votes for 56.8%, with challenger Robert Mercado holding 4,597 votes for 42.6%.

Current Area 2 representative Dan Hilker chose not to run for reelection this year, opening the race up to Levy and Common, both of whom were students and employees at Hancock College.

Levy is a former professor of computer science at Hancock, who has also held leadership roles including board president for the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum, treasurer of the Orcutt Children's Art Foundation and board member for the Hope School District in Santa Barbara.

During a September forum, Levy said her main goals as a trustee include reaching marginalized communities, ensuring equitable pay and employment practices, and being available to hear staff and student concerns.

Hall, who was elected to the board in 2016 and currently serves as board vice president, has highlighted the importance of his experience and accomplishments on the board, which include the groundbreaking for the Fine Arts Complex on the Santa Maria campus and the establishment of the Hancock Promise program, guaranteeing one free year of college to local high school graduates.