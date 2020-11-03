Levy, Hall lead in race for Area 2, 4 Hancock College trustee seats

Suzanne Levy has taken the lead in the race for the Hancock College Board of Trustees Area 2 seat, representing Santa Maria, Orcutt and the Cuyama Valley, with unofficial results showing 8,660 votes, or 62.67%. Challenger Keri Common received 5,064 votes, or 36.65%, with nine of 23 precincts reporting.

In the race for the Area 4 seat, representing the Lompoc Valley, incumbent Jeffery Hall of Lompoc holds the lead with 5,608 votes, or 57.89%. Challenger Robert Mercado of Lompoc received 4,025 votes, or 41.55%, with six of 18 of precincts reporting.

Area 1 trustee incumbent Hilda Zacarias ran for reelection in an unopposed race, and will continue into a third term on the board.

Suzanne Levy and Keri Common, both of whom formerly attended and worked at Hancock College, focused on increasing opportunities for staff feedback and ensuring equitable pay in their platforms.

Current Area 2 trustee Dan Hilker, who was elected to the board in 2016, did not seek reelection.

Jeffery Hall, who also serves as vice president of the Santa Maria-Lompoc NAACP, was first elected to the board in 2016. His goals for a second term include increasing opportunities for community outreach with more town halls, as well as hiring and retaining more employees of color.

Election results remain unofficial until they are certified by election officials over the coming days.

