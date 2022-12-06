Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors opened Tuesday’s meeting with no gap in 2nd District representation as Laura Capps filled the seat vacated last week with the resignation of Gregg Hart, who left to be sworn in as the state’s 37th District assemblyman.

Capps was the only person to file as a candidate for the 2nd District job in the June 7 primary after Hart announced his intent to run for Assembly, so she was a shoo-in for his seat.

But that wasn’t Capps’ first attempt to win a seat on the board. She unsuccessfully challenged incumbent 1st District Supervisor Das Williams in the March 3, 2020, primary.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

