Laura Capps, a member of the Santa Barbara Unified School Board, announced Tuesday her candidacy for the 1st District seat on the county Board of Supervisors, challenging incumbent Das Williams.
A Santa Barbara native, Capps attended local schools before earning degrees at the University of California, Berkeley, and the London School of Economics.
She is the daughter of former U.S. Reps. Lois and Walter Capps.
Capps will face off against Williams for the 1st District seat, which includes the southern part of the South Coast, along with Carpinteria and the Cuyama Valley.
Williams, a former state Assemblyman and Santa Barbara City Councilman, was first elected to the Board of Supervisors in 2016.
Capps began her public service career in the Clinton White House, where she worked as an aide to George Stephanopoulos, then a senior White House adviser, and as a speechwriter for President Bill Clinton.
Later, Capps served as Sen. Ted Kennedy’s communications director and a senior aide to Sen. John Kerry in his 2004 presidential campaign.
The California primary election is on March 3, 2020, and the general election is on Nov. 3, 2020.