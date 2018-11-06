Small-business owner and six-term incumbent Larry Lahr will keep his seat over challenger Jesse Ramirez in his bid for re-election as Hancock College's Area 3 Trustee.
Ramirez, of Guadalupe, is a retired state employee.
As of 11:25 p.m., Lahr had received 2,269 votes, or 53.73 percent, while Ramirez had received 1,539 votes, or 35.77 percent with 100 percent of precincts reporting in Santa Barbara County.
Lahr could not be reached for comment on Tuesday evening.
A Hancock College graduate with a bachelor's degree in agricultural business management from Cal Poly, Lahr is pursuing a seventh term to represent Area 3, which encompasses Guadalupe and southern Santa Maria.
If re-elected to the four-year term, Lahr hopes to increase student access to the college through expansion of the Hancock Promise program, maintain a sound fiscal outlook and pursue opportunities to offer students the chance to complete a four-year degree locally.
Lahr was first elected to the board in 1994. He founded Rincon Corp., a full-service agricultural real estate company based in Orcutt in 1991 -- three years before assuming office -- and currently serves as the company's president.