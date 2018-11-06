Small-business owner and six-term incumbent Larry Lahr took an early lead Tuesday night over challenger Jesse Ramirez in his bid for re-election as Hancock College's Area 3 Trustee.
Ramirez, of Guadalupe, is a retired state employee.
With mail-in ballots counted as of 8:01 p.m., Lahr had received 1,564 votes, or 62.96 percent, while Ramirez had received 909 votes, for 36.59 percent.
A Hancock College graduate with a bachelor's degree in agricultural business management from Cal Poly, Lahr is pursuing a seventh term to represent Area 3, which encompasses Guadalupe and southern Santa Maria.
If elected to the four-year term, Lahr hopes to increase student access to the college through expansion of the Hancock Promise program, maintain a sound fiscal outlook and pursue opportunities to offer students the chance to complete a four-year degree locally.
Lahr was first elected to the board in 1994. He founded Rincon Corp., a full-service agricultural real estate company based in Orcutt in 1991 -- three years before assuming office -- and currently serves as the company's president.