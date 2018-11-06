Try 1 month for 99¢

Small-business owner and six-term incumbent Larry Lahr took an early lead Tuesday night over challenger Jesse Ramirez in his bid for re-election as Hancock College's Area 3 Trustee.

Ramirez, of Guadalupe, is a retired state employee.

With mail-in ballots counted as of 8:01 p.m., Lahr had received 1,564 votes, or 62.96 percent, while Ramirez had received 909 votes, for 36.59 percent.

A Hancock College graduate with a bachelor's degree in agricultural business management from Cal Poly, Lahr is pursuing a seventh term to represent Area 3, which encompasses Guadalupe and southern Santa Maria. 

If elected to the four-year term, Lahr hopes to increase student access to the college through expansion of the Hancock Promise program, maintain a sound fiscal outlook and pursue opportunities to offer students the chance to complete a four-year degree locally.

Lahr was first elected to the board in 1994. He founded Rincon Corp., a full-service agricultural real estate company based in Orcutt in 1991 -- three years before assuming office -- and currently serves as the company's president.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Gina Kim covers crime and courts for Santa Maria Times. Follow her on Twitter @gina_k210

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Courts/Public Safety Reporter