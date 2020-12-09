Laguna Sanitation’s treated effluent to irrigate Waller Park

Waller Park could be irrigated with treated wastewater and the Laguna County Sanitation District Wastewater Reclamation Plant could gain additional discharge capacity as part of a project to upgrade the facility.

With no discussion Wednesday, the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission unanimously agreed that providing the district with a 0.63-acre pipeline easement and a 0.27-acre parcel of land conforms to both the Orcutt Community Plan and County Comprehensive Plan.

The easement runs between Skyway Drive and the Santa Maria Valley YMCA, and the parcel of land being provided for the project is located on the north side and adjacent to Hagerman Sports Complex.

The decision clears the way for the district to extend an existing recycled wastewater pipeline by 3.16 miles and construct a 1-million-gallon holding tank and pump station next to the sports complex.

The county special district provides wastewater treatment for the Orcutt and unincorporated Santa Maria areas and distributes the treated effluent to the Santa Maria Public Airport District, Santa Maria Energy, a district-owned cattle pasture and, when it opens, the Northern Branch Jail.