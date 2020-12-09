Laguna Sanitation’s treated effluent to irrigate Waller Park

Waller Park could be irrigated with treated wastewater and the Laguna County Sanitation District Wastewater Reclamation Plant could gain additional discharge capacity as part of a project to upgrade the facility.
With no discussion Wednesday, the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission unanimously agreed that providing the district with a 0.63-acre pipeline easement and a 0.27-acre parcel of land conforms to both the Orcutt Community Plan and County Comprehensive Plan.
The easement runs between Skyway Drive and the Santa Maria Valley YMCA, and the parcel of land being provided for the project is located on the north side and adjacent to Hagerman Sports Complex.
The decision clears the way for the district to extend an existing recycled wastewater pipeline by 3.16 miles and construct a 1-million-gallon holding tank and pump station next to the sports complex.
The county special district provides wastewater treatment for the Orcutt and unincorporated Santa Maria areas and distributes the treated effluent to the Santa Maria Public Airport District, Santa Maria Energy, a district-owned cattle pasture and, when it opens, the Northern Branch Jail.
Currently, the treatment plant is discharging an average of 1.8 million gallons of treated effluent per day, although it has the capacity to discharge 2.4 million gallons per day, according to a County Planning and Development Department report.
However, the report says that’s not enough to handle the estimated 5 million gallons per day it’s estimated the treatment plant will produce at full buildout of the residences and businesses allowed for in the Orcutt Community Plan.
Although the project to provide treated wastewater irrigation to Waller Park only will increase the discharge capacity by 0.31 million gallons per day, according to the report, it will move the facility a little closer to the total that will be needed at full buildout.
At the same time, the project will help the county irrigate 65 acres of turf in Waller Park, which requires 84 million gallons of water per year.
The full discharge capacity of the additional pipeline and holding tank could ultimately provide just over 113 million gallons of water per year, more than enough to keep Waller Park’s grass green.
A 2000 study of the potential market for treated effluent irrigation water also identified Santa Maria Country Club and Rancho Maria as potential users, the report said.
Laguna County Sanitation District is using a grant to cover the cost of the Waller Park project.
