With little comment, an improvement district formed to serve an Orcutt subdivision was abandoned this week through a resolution unanimously approved by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors acting as the Laguna Sanitation District board of directors.
Improvement Zone No. 1 was formed in 2006 to raise money for a public sewer lift station to serve the Vintage Ranch tract, identified in the Orcutt Community Plan as Key Site 7.
There was no public comment during the public hearing, and only 5th District Director Bob Nelson had a question, asking if any funds had been collected through the district.
Marty Wilder, the county’s utilities manager, responded “no.”
Wilder said the Vintage Ranch tract, located between Stubblefield Road and Black Oak Drive, is bisected by a north-south running ravine, with houses planned on each side.
Homes would be located below the nearest gravity sewer line located on Black Oak Road near the western edge of the Mesa Verde housing development on Key Site 6, Wilder said.
A public lift station was required to move the sewage up to the gravity line, so the improvement district was formed to pay for it.
However, Wilder said the project had been redesigned so that each house would have an individual lift station to be paid for and maintained by each homeowner.
The Board of Supervisors approved that redesigned tract last October.
With no need to pay for a lift station, Sanitation District directors agreed to abandon the assessment district.