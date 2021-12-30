Santa Maria city staff are recommending that the five-person Landmark Committee be disbanded and its operations be absorbed by the Recreation and Parks Commission amid continued member shortages resulting in a lack of quorum.
The recommendation will go before the Santa Maria City Council during its Jan. 4 meeting as part of a review of the city's boards, commissions and committees.
Duties of the Landmark Committee, first formed in 1988, include advising the City Council about the preservation and designation of local sites, buildings, structures and art works with special historical, cultural or aesthetic character as historic landmarks.
According to a staff report from the City Manager's Office, issues with retaining membership on the five-person committee in recent years have sometimes delayed committee business from going forward.
Prior to April 2021, the last time the committee met was in July 2019, according to city meeting minutes. Since April, three of the committee's eight scheduled meetings have been canceled, according to the staff report.
"The nature of the work has resulted in recurring vacancies of a dedicated core of committee members. At times, when there are schedule conflicts, the committee has been unable to act due to a lack of a quorum," the report states.
Recently, Recreation and Parks commissioners have had to fill temporary positions on the Landmark Committee to maintain quorum. In March, three commissioners were pulled over to the committee to complete necessary business regarding the Smith-Enos House, which was later granted historic landmark designation.
Two commissioners, Rebecca Carey and Ann Batterson, continue to hold temporary committee positions, per the staff report. Other committee members include Brian Billones, Gerald Simas and chair Edward Zemaitis.
While officials put out a call for volunteers to fill vacant committee positions in early December, the City Manager's Office now argues that eliminating the committee and allocating their duties to the Recreation and Parks Commission will ensure that the city is fulfilling objectives outlined in the local historical landmarks ordinance.
Dissolution of the committee would require amendments to the ordinance within the city's municipal code.
Along with the Landmark Committee, the review of boards, commissions and committees outlined meeting attendance and cancellation over the past year for the city's other advisory bodies.
Over half of the Planning Commission's scheduled meetings, 23 out of 42 total, were canceled during 2021, and only eight meetings had all five commissioners in attendance, according to the staff report. Reasons for cancellations were not stated.