The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will not meet Sept. 3 because the first Tuesday of the month, which is a regular meeting date, falls right after the Labor Day holiday Monday.

The supervisors' next meeting is set for Tuesday, Sept.10, in the Board Hearing Room on the fourth floor of the County Administration Building at 105 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara.

North County residents who can’t attend can watch the proceedings and provide testimony from the Supervisors Conference Room in the Joseph Centeno Administration Building at 511 E. Lakeside Parkway in Santa Maria.

Residents also watch the meeting by linking to a live streamed video through the supervisors webpage at www.countyofsb.org/bos or on YouTube.

Supervisors don’t meet on the fourth Tuesday, so the second and last meeting of the month will take place Sept. 17 in the Joseph Centeno Administration Building in Santa Maria.

Meetings start at 9 a.m., and agendas are usually posted on the board’s webpage the Friday before the meeting.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.